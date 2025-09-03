Adventure park opens new outdoor zipline

Picture this: You’re desperately searching for somewhere to take the kids that won’t make you want to hide in the bathroom scrolling your phone. You need a place where they can burn off energy while you actually enjoy yourself. Welcome to Allegan Event, the family entertainment center that’s been quietly revolutionizing how West Michigan families have fun since 2017.

Allegan Event is West Michigan’s top-rated adventure park located just 30 minutes from Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Holland. What started as Jim and Michelle Liggett’s vision has transformed into Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course and a destination that’s climbing to the top of every family’s bucket list.

The moment you walk through the doors, you’ll understand why this place generates such buzz. The multi-level ropes course immediately commands your attention, suspended dramatically above the other attractions like something out of an adventure movie.

This isn’t your typical family entertainment center with dated carpet and broken arcade games. Allegan Event represents a new generation of family fun that prioritizes both safety and genuine thrills.

The Main Event: Ropes Course and Sky Rails

Explore our heart-pumping bi-level Sky Trail ropes course with Sky Rail zip rails sitting at heights up to 35 feet. With dozens of obstacles spread across the suspended course, kids can spend hours navigating challenges that test their balance, courage, and determination. The two zip lines provide that perfect adrenaline rush finale, letting adventurers soar across the facility with the satisfaction of conquering their fears.

For families with younger children, Little kids under 48″ are able to explore the Sky Tykes course, ensuring no one gets left out of the action. The course design accommodates multiple skill levels, from tentative first-timers to confident climbers ready to tackle every challenge.

Climbing Walls: More Than Just Up and Down

The indoor rock climbing section showcases impressive variety with 16 different Clip ‘n Climb walls, each presenting unique challenges that keep even experienced climbers engaged. The ice-themed climbing wall, featuring wooden stakes for holds, stands out as a particularly creative twist that transforms traditional climbing into an immersive experience.

Two speed climbing walls add a competitive element perfect for friends and families who want to race against each other. These walls transform climbing from a solitary challenge into a social activity that generates cheers and friendly rivalry.

Gaming and Arcade: Beyond the Classics

The arcade strikes an impressive balance between cutting-edge immersive experiences and beloved classics. While you’ll find traditional favorites like skeeball and ring-the-bell games, the facility also features modern gaming experiences that utilize the latest technology to create truly engaging adventures.

Food, Drinks, and Parent-Friendly Features

One of Allegan Event’s smartest design decisions involves the food court positioning. Parents can maintain clear sight lines to all indoor activities while enjoying adult beverages and surprisingly diverse food options. Enjoy the food and beverage area offering pizza, combos, drinks along with ice cream products that provide the perfect treat for celebrating conquered challenges.

The outdoor seating area extends the parent-friendly atmosphere with cornhole and hook-and-ring games. It’s a recognition that family fun works best when everyone has something engaging to do.

Beyond the Building: Outdoor Sky Tour Zipline now open!

The outdoor components include a brand new Sky Tour Zipline Experience featuring six outdoor self-paced ziplines that promise a smooth, extended zipline experience, allowing guests to relax in their harnesses and enjoy breathtaking views.

There’s also mini golf, cornhole, and a seasonal maze that provide fresh air alternatives to the indoor excitement.

These outdoor elements ensure that repeat visits feel fresh and that families can customize their experience based on weather, mood, and energy levels.



The Business Model That Makes Sense

When it comes to length of visit, there are several options available. There tickets available for one-hour visits, others for longer lengths of time, and even a new four-hour ticket. The time you spend at Allegan Event varies depending on the ticket type that guests purchase. Memberships are $28.50 per month for the recurring monthly type. A full breakdown of membership options and their included benefits can be found at: https://www.alleganevent.com/endless-adventure-membership

Your reservation includes the time for check-in, outfitting all participants with safety equipment, adventure experience on the attraction(s), and return to the floor to remove your safety equipment. This structured approach ensures safety while maximizing fun during your visit.

Allegan Event Center offers a pricing structure designed with families in mind, providing great value for ongoing entertainment. Membership includes unlimited monthly access to indoor attractions and 20% off outdoor favorites like Mini Golf, the Maze, and the Sky Tour Zipline. It’s an affordable way for local families to enjoy exciting adventures again and again.

Planning Your Visit

Whether you’re in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, South Haven, or St. Joseph, hopping over to Allegan Event Family Adventure Center is worth the drive. The facility’s central location makes it accessible for day trips from multiple cities, while the variety of activities justifies longer visits.

And adults can visit without kids, too: Allegan Event is growing into one of the region’s unexpected date night destinations, proving that adventure entertainment appeals to all demographics.