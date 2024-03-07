Your Grand Rapids Weekend Guide: March 7-10

Looking for something fun to take part in this weekend? The city of Grand Rapids is showcasing a diverse array of events, concerts, and experiences for residents and visitors alike!

March 7-10

Les Misérables for the 21st Century

For those looking for a cultural experience, Broadway Grand Rapids presents Les Misérables, currently on stage at DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids through, Sunday March 10. This Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon has been hailed by Huffington Post as “Les Mis for the 21st Century.”

Set against the backdrop of nineteenth century France, the musical tells a captivating story of broken dreams, unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption. Featuring a magnificent score that includes beloved songs like “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” and “Bring Him Home,” Les Misérables is a timeless testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Tickets are still available through the end of the weekend, offering a perfect opportunity for audiences of all ages to enjoy this unforgettable production.

Rush tickets for student and educators are available at $30 with a valid school ID, subject to availability. The limit is two tickets per person. There are tickets available for evening performances Thursday, March 7- Sunday, March 10, and for matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

March 7-10

Live Music at Pyramid Scheme

For those seeking a more lively evening, The Pyramid Scheme (one of my favorite venues in town) provides a vibrant atmosphere for young adults looking to enjoy live music and socialize with friends. On Thursday, March 7, enjoy indie synth music with Ethereal, Odd Space, and Vert Terms. Friday, March 8, brings a night of metal with Throne, Drink Their Blood, Attrition Cult, and MDOP. Saturday, March 9, features the metal band Still Remains. Finally, on Sunday, March 10, unwind with 2000s pop rock from Midwest Skies, Years Later, and When The Sun Sets, along with a performance by singer-songwriter Melissa Dylan. The Pyramid Scheme is located at 68 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids. For information on show times and pricing, visit pyramidschemebar.com.

March 9

Mandela: The Official Exhibition

For a more educational experience, consider visiting Mandela: The Official Exhibition at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Opening to the public on March 9, running through May 26, this immersive exhibit offers a unique insight into the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela. Through exclusive photos, film, and personal effects from the Mandela family’s collection, visitors can gain a deeper understanding of this iconic figure. Many of these items are being displayed outside of South Africa for the first time, making this exhibition a must-see for history enthusiasts of all ages. Mandela: The Official Exhibition is included with general admission to the museum, offering an enriching experience for the whole family. The Grand Rapids Public Museum is located at 272 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids. For information on museum hours, pricing and parking, visit grpm.org.

March 10

Slithering Sunday at Grand Rapids Downtown Market

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is gearing up for an exciting event this weekend with its first-ever Slithering Sunday on March 10. Aimed at children and families, this unique event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Greenhouse and Banquet Room. Attendees will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with live critters, including turtles, snakes, gators, and other non-furry friends.

The event aims to be both fun and educational, with experts on hand to share insights into these creatures’ habitats, food sources, and other fascinating facts. Slithering Sunday is free to attend and promises to be a memorable experience for all. Grand Rapids Downtown Market is located at 435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids. Visit the website for more information.