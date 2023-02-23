Things to do this weekend

This weekend Grand Rapids is jam packed with music and parties – both indoors and outdoors. Some even bring the outdoors indoors.

Confused? Read on:

Concerts Under the Stars

Thursday, Feb. 23 & Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

Musical act: Phabies, with visual artist, KB Brown.

Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids

Presented by the Grand Rapids Public Museum, the band, Phabies (Laura Hobson, Joshua Holicki, Garrett Stier, Kevin Burrows and Max McKinnon) will perform their music, enhanced by original video art by KB Brown projected onto the seated Planetarium’s 50-foot dome.

Concerts Under the Stars is a full-dome concert experience highlighting local musicians and visual artists. Bands and artists collaborate to create an immersive experience. Performers will play two sets with a short intermission in between. Refreshments, beer, and other beverages will be available for purchase.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. While at the venue, visitors are invited to explore the Museum’s first two floors of exhibits during the cocktail hour before the concert.

Tickets are $20, with discounted pricing of $16 for GRPM members. Each show begins at 7:30 p.m. Children must attend with an adult. Purchase tickets here.

The 17th Annual Winter Beer Festival

Saturday, Feb. 25, 1-6 p.m.

LMCU Ballpark, 4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park

The Michigan Brewers Guild presents the 17th Annual Michigan Beer Festival with 121 breweries from Marquette to South Lyon serving 711 unique beers. This popular event will feature hundreds of fresh, local beers from Michigan’s finest breweries, plus local music, ice sculptures and carving demonstrations, fire pits to chase away the cold, and food available for purchase (food vendors accept credit and debit only).

Tickets can be pre-purchased for $60 and are $70 at the door. The price includes admission to the festival and 15 tokens for beer samples.

All festival attendees must be 21 or older to enter. Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE, but if you cannot attend for any reason, you may sell or transfer your ticket to someone else. Dress warm, this is an outdoor event!

Purchase tickets here. Designated Driver tickets will be available at Will Call at LMCU Ballpark the day of the festival for $10. You must be 21 to purchase a DD ticket.

For more information visit the Michigan Brewers Association website.

Little Black Dress Event

Saturday, February 25th from 9 p.m.–1 a.m.

JW Marriott International Ballroom, 235 Louis St. NW, Grand Rapids.

This elegant annual event will feature live music from DJ Kane, sophisticated cocktails and dancing. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will support Kid’s Food Basket. Reserve tickets online here or purchase at the door for $20/person. For $750, the VIP section includes tickets, seating and bottle service for up to 8 guests. Must be 21 or older to attend.

The Black Violin Experience

Sunday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m. (Doors Open at 6:45 p.m.)

Frauenthal Theater at Frauenthal Center, 425 W Western Ave., Ste 200, Muskegon

Two-time Grammy nominated duo Black Violin (Kev Marcus on teh violin and Wil Baptiste on the viola) perform musical fusion at its finest, blending classical sounds with hip-hop beats. Two separate centuries of music come together to create a message of hope and possibility.

Other musicians include Nat Stokes on drums, DJ SPS on the turntable, and Liston Gregory on keys. It’s Mozart meets Marvin Gaye with a little bit of Kendrick Lamar.

Tickets cost in the range of $29.00 – 59.00+ and can be purchased here.

Listen to their hit tune “Take the Stairs” here. For more information about Black Violin visit blackviolin.net.