Things to do in GR this Spring Break

Area museums and performing arts organizations are making sure that folks who have decided to spend spring break at home this year have plenty of options for entertainment. A myriad of classes, performances and activities – for everyone from toddlers to adults – are scheduled this week for anyone who wishes to indulge in some staycation fun!

Gerald R. Ford Museum

Frankie Welch and the First Lady with Ashley Callahan

Frankie Welch and Betty Ford shared a friendship and a love of fashion. Welch, who was from Georgia, opened a dress shop in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1963 that became a social and shopping mecca among Washington’s political elite. When she debuted her first scarf design, the Cherokee Alphabet, Ford was one of her models. When Ford needed to select an outfit for her husband’s inauguration, Welch was there to assist her. This lecture will introduce Frankie Welch and highlight her connections with Betty Ford. It will be based on the recent publication from the University of Georgia Press: Frankie Welch’s Americana: Fashion, Scarves, and Politics.

Reservations: In Person or ZOOM.

Grand Rapids African American Museum

On Saturday, April 1, 7 p.,m.GRAAMA, 87 Monroe Center St NW, is hosting an author talk by essayist and editor Garnette Cadogan called “Memory and Memorials.” The event is free to attend, registration recommended. More details here.

Grand Rapids Art Museum

GRAM is hosting a spring break Family Day, “The Power of Story,” on Thursday, April 6, noon– 4 p.m. There will be art activities for families of all ages. Explore and channel the power of story through hands-on activities across the Museum, including artmaking projects, scavenger hunts, and gallery chats about the exhibitions on view. All activities are free with general Museum admission, and registration is not required. For more information, click here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Spend Spring Break at the GRPM, March 31- April 8, 2023, and enjoy three floors of engaging exhibits, special exhibits, new shows in the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium, and much more! Spring Break is one of the last chances to explore The Power of Poison exhibit – open only through Sunday, April 16, 2023. In addition, visitors can enjoy playing games in the main galleria, taking a ride on the 1928 Spillman Carousel, and more. A new show titled Living Worlds will premier at the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium. Living Worlds takes viewers on an exploration of life and our planet, revealing the ways in which life has transformed Earth’s surface and atmosphere over billions of years. The show will be part of the schedule of programmatic offerings at the Chaffee Planetarium beginning Friday, March 31, 2023.

Grand Rapids Symphony

Brass Transit, Saturday, April 1, 7:30pm

This dynamic, studio-tight Chicago tribute features spectacular attention to every detail of the Chicago songbook. Hits like “Saturday In The Park,” “25 or 6 to 4,” and “You’re The Inspiration” have left crowds in awe and on their feet more than once. Click here for tickets.





Grand Rapids Ballet

The Grand Rapids Ballet’s Spring Break offerings feature, “The Monster Who Ate My Peas,” an exhilarating story tailored specifically for children. The show takes place daily, Monday, April 3- Friday, April 7, 2023.

Parents and children may meet in the lobby at 10:15 a.m. before the show for kid-friendly activities, including the chance to try on costumes, a meet & greet with Grand Rapids Ballet dancers, and photo ops. The show will be performed by the apprentices and trainees. Showtime is 11 a.m. in the Peter Martin Wege Theatre. The performance will feature an introduction to ballet hosted by Artistic Director James Sofranko.

Tickets are $7. Visit the Grand Rapids Ballet website for more information.



National Broadway Theatre Dance Masterclass

On April 8 and 9, join Bryan Knowlton, New York and London based award winning actor, director, and choreographer will be giving lessons in-person. Those who sign up will learn choreography from A Chorus Line as well as other Broadway productions, and get the tips and tricks through a mock Broadway audition. The program includes an in-depth Q&A. Click here to enroll.

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

A week full of performances, hands-on activities, and other museum fun will take place at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, 11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, March 31 – April 8. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, March 31

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Adopt a pet rock

11:30 a.m. Storytime with the mayor

1 p.m. Will Oltman strolling juggling performance

Saturday, April 1

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Make your own upcycled CD case planter

Sunday, April 2

1-3 p.m. Bubble painting

1 p.m. Will Oltman strolling juggling performance

Monday, April 3

10 a.m. Opera Tots

11 a.m. Opera Tots

1 p.m. Zumba with Valerie

Pop-up programming: Parachute Play

Tuesday, April 4

10 a.m. Art with E’lla Webber

1 p.m. Art with E’lla Webber

Pop-up programming: Make it take it

Wednesday, April 5

10 a.m. Drumming with Josh Dunigan

Thursday, April 6

10 a.m. Magic with Maciek the Magician

Pop-up programming: Create in the coloring room

Friday, April 7

10 a.m. Magic with Maciek the Magician

1 p.m. Dance party with Dancespire

Pop-up programming: Build with big blue blocks

Saturday, April 8

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Make your own upcycled kaleidoscope

Holly Okonoski contributed to this article.