The sound of 140 years of music

Part of the St. Cecilia Music Center’s mission is to promote the study, appreciation and performance of music in order to enrich the lives of West Michigan residents. How they achieve this is through consistent programming, year after year, of world class performers in genres like folk and jazz and of course chamber music.

“We are so excited to launch our 140th season featuring dozens of world renowned artists,” said Cathy Holbrook, Executive & Artistic Director of SCMC.

In 2023-2024, SCMC and The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will continue its 12-year partnership beginning this fall. Esteemed artists of Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will perform on three concerts titled: Trios Transformed on November 9, 2023, Instrumental Array on March 7, 2024, and String Magic on April 18, 2024.

The upcoming season’s jazz series will include singer Madeleine Peyroux on October 21, 2023; “The Blue Note 85th Anniversary Tour” featuring The Blue Note Quintet on January 18, 2024; and 23-year old multi-Grammy award-winning artist Samara Joy on March 26, 2024.

The 2023-2024 season kicks off Sept. 19 with a concert by internationally renowned and Grammy award-winning Rhiannon Giddens. The folk singer is also a Pulitzer prize-winning singer and instrumentalist and a known advocate for “a more accurate understanding of the country’s musical origins through art,” according to the artist’s website.

“I hope that people just hear American music,” said Giddens, who is on a mission to lift up people whose contributions to American musical history has been overlooked. “Blues, jazz, Cajun, country, gospel, and rock—it’s all there. I like to be where it meets organically,” she said.

The Acoustic Café Folk Series continues on Thursday, October 12 with American singer-songwriter Amos Lee and special guest Mutlu for an evening of folk, rock, soul and more.

Individual and Season tickets for 2023/2024 are now available for the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Series and the Jazz Series.

Both series are now available as single tickets or through series subscriptions which offer a 15-20% discount on single ticket prices. To purchase tickets, visit the SCMC website.