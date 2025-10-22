Skeletons on the loose

If you’ve been wandering the streets of Grand Haven lately and thought you saw a skeleton mixing potions in a chef’s hat, gardening with suspiciously bony hands, or patiently waiting in Beetlejuice’s caseworker lounge—you’re not imagining things. The skeletons are back, and they’ve brought friends.

Now in its third year, Bones About Town has become a signature fall tradition in Grand Haven. Running from October 1 through Halloween night, the city’s downtown and centertown districts have been taken over by more than 150 five-foot-tall skeletons, each one dressed, posed, and perfectly placed by local businesses and organizations. Some are spooky, others are pure comedy, and a few are surprisingly thought-provoking. You’ll spot skeletons climbing ladders outside shops, typing away at desks, or caught mid-pose in cleverly staged scenes that are anything but lifeless.

What makes Bones About Town more than just a walk-through display is the creativity it sparks from the community. Each skeleton installation is a one-of-a-kind creation, dreamed up by local teams with a flair for the theatrical—and a good sense of humor. The results are equal parts eerie and delightful, with surprises tucked into alleyways, window displays, and storefront corners all over town.

Bones About Town is also part of a friendly competition. Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite skeletons in three categories: Most Original, Funniest, and Spookiest. Ballots can be cast at participating businesses through noon on October 24, with winners announced during Grand Haven’s Fall Festival on Saturday, October 25. Awards will be given for: originality, funniest, and spookiest skeleton display.

This free, walkable event is open to everyone and offers the perfect excuse to explore Grand Haven in all its October glory. It’s a chance to shop, dine, stroll—and maybe meet a skeleton or two along the way.

Above are just a few of the skeletons on view. Take a walk in Downtown and Centertown Grand Haven and then vote HERE for your favorite display through October 24. For more details, visit the Bones About Town Facebook Event Page or the Fall Festival Facebook Event Page.