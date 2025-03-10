Resilience in Motion

Deos Contemporary Ballet will present its EMBER Series 25, March 14-16 at St. Cecilia Music Center, with an exceptional lineup paying tribute to Women’s History Month. Featuring powerful storytelling and stunning choreography, the performance celebrates the resilience and creativity of women through dance.

Artistic Director Tess Sinke brings her vision to life in three of the works, including Martha, a dynamic piece that has become a staple of the EMBER series. Originally premiered in 2019 and presented again in 2021, Martha returns for its third staging with a new cast. The piece, inspired by a close friend of Sinke, reflects the strength of women navigating medical challenges and uncertain diagnoses.

“Bringing a crowd favorite back to the stage is always a treat for the choreographer, dancers, and audience,” said Sinke. “Seeing how new dancers breathe life into the work makes it feel like an entirely new experience. How the ballet fits into the context of the world around it is also very different, so audience members from 2025 can take away something entirely different from those at the 2019 premiere.”

Sinke has also created two new works for this year’s EMBER Series: Cry, Carry and Nightfall. Cry, Carry features three contemporary ballet solos, each exploring how women lean on each other and process sorrow. Nightfall, a full cast ballet in three parts, showcases technically demanding pointe work and fast-paced footwork. The ballet moves from an operatic trio to a melancholic soloist lullaby and ends with the haunting Danse Macabre. Together with Martha and the return of Grace Sinke’s Regency Belles, these pieces comprise Act One of the show.

Act Two features a 40-minute world premiere ballet by Guest Choreographer Summer Odell Ovies. Ovies, founder of Artesan Dance Company, has worked closely with Deos dancers this season as an acting coach. Her new work, Edge of Belonging, is a deeply emotional piece set to an evocative musical score, exploring the universal human need for connection and acceptance.

“Set to an evocative musical score, this poignant ballet delves into the universal human quest for connection and acceptance. Through tender moments and turbulent struggles, it exposes the vulnerabilities of the human experience,” Ovies said.

EMBER Series 25 is a celebration of female empowerment, resilience, and creativity, touching on themes that resonate deeply with audiences.

“The arts have a unique ability to tell stories that transcend words,” said Sinke. “Through dance, we can connect with our audience on an emotional level and share the experiences of women from different backgrounds and walks of life. This performance is a testament to the strength and beauty of women, and we’re thrilled to present it during Women’s History Month.”

Deos Contemporary Ballet will be offering interviews with Artistic Director Tess Sinke and the professional dancers leading up to the performances. The company is also available to provide performance excerpts, offering a glimpse into the compelling world of EMBER Series 25. For more details about EMBER Series 25 and to purchase tickets visit deosballet.com.