Walking it like they talk it

GR Mag: We recently came across an intriguing new apparel line featuring QR codes that share the wearer’s unique story. Curious to learn more, we reached out to Alaina Janish, one of the brand’s creators.

Alaina Janish: I am 24 years old. I enjoy traveling, spending time with the people I love, and being outdoors. I am so thankful I get to call Ludington my hometown. I graduated from Ludington High School in 2018, and Michigan State University in 2021. I received my degree in Communications.

GR Mag: When did you first come up with the idea for Walk Apparel?

AJ: My Co-founder, Alison Bloomquist and I came up with the idea for The Walk back in 2020. I was working at a restaurant in Ludington and Alison’s parents came in. I was their server. Afterward, they gave Alison my number and told her they made a new best friend for her. When we started our friendship, we quickly realized we both have two big passions in common; Jesus and clothing. We would talk about how cool it would be to actually start a clothing company, and a year later the birth of a shared dream started. Through God’s extraordinary way of connecting people, The Walk – a Christian clothing brand- was born.

GR Mag: How did it blossom into what it is today?

AJ: We felt very called to start this brand and it was evident that God has been guiding our steps. This entire journey has been a product of faith and grace, and we have been blessed with others in bringing their expertise to The Walk, and sharing the passion for our mission.

GR Mag: Explain, in a nutshell, what the

product is and does?

AJ: Our main product is a high end, personalized sweatshirt with a custom QR code on the back that takes people to your personal testimony. The QR code allows people to wear and share their stories by letting anyone scan the code that is linked to their personal story or favorite Bible verse on The Walk community platform.

GR Mag: What’s the driving force that led you to launch this business?

AJ: The driving factor that led us to launch this business was the need Alison and I saw for it. With our generation, there’s so much comparison and pressure around social media, and we saw a need for a place that actually drives building community.



GR Mag: Company Mission Statement?

AJ: Our Mission is to give people the opportunity to boldly share the gospel through our premium streetwear and build a strong supportive online Christian community.

GR Mag: How do people order or find or

order your product?

AJ: We are an online company, and all orders are placed through our website. Our website is thewalkstories.com if you want to learn more. ( Our Instagram is thewalk.apparel)

GR Mag: Any other pertinent information you’d like our readers to know?

AJ: We are excited to be coming out with some new clothing pieces this year, as well as working on building out our social media platform. Check out this short video that tells the story of our brand: thewalkstories.com/pages/the-community.