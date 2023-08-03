New entertainment complex coming to Kentwood

The Woodland Mall is adding to its entertainment offerings. In addition to its state-of-the-art Phoenix Theatres, which opened in the spring of 2022, the mall will soon be home to an all-ages bowling, billiards, laser tag and video game venue.

Construction is currently underway on Main Event, which is slated to open in 2024.

“With the addition of Main Event just steps away, a trip to Woodland Mall will be the ultimate community gathering place to come celebrate, eat, play and shop,” said Joseph F. Coradino, CEO of PREIT, a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages Woodland Mall.

The first Main Event opened in Lewisville, Texas in 1998. The company’s latest endeavor in Kentwood, when completed, will occupy 49,000-square-foot building that will be located adjacent to the Woodland Mall on a separate parcel near the Von Maur department store. The entertainment hub will be the company’s first Michigan location and will feature a restaurant offering chef-inspired cuisines, a high-energy bar with the latest audio-visual technology and private rooms available to rent for birthday parties and other events.

“PREIT is pleased to partner with Main Event to bring an all-in-one fun experience to Woodland Mall, West Michigan’s premiere shopping and family destination. The venue will be an excellent addition to our carefully curated mix of retailers, restaurants and entertainment offerings for all ages and interests,” said Croadino.

The mall is also home to multiple shops, restaurants and salons – approximately 25% of tenants are locally owned – and boasts more than 1500 employees.

More information about Main Event is available at MainEvent.com. For additional details about Woodland Mall, visit ShopWoodlandMall.com.