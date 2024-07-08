‘MJ’ premieres in Michigan

“MJ” has thrilled sold-out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, and in London’s West End. Now, this musical about the King of Pop is making its Michigan premiere July 9-14 at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids.

Michael Jackson’s unparalleled artistry is on full display in “MJ,” the multiple Tony Award-winning musical. This spectacular show is centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, this musical examines the creative mind that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

Broadway Grand Rapids announced today that $40 student/educator Rush tickets for all performances of MJ will be available. Just show your valid school ID to purchase up to two tickets per person. All tickets are subject to availability. Rush tickets can be purchased in person an hour before the show at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office, located at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience MJ in Grand Rapids. Given the show’s popularity, Rush tickets will be limited per performance, and single seats may be scattered throughout the venue. For more information about events visit www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com.