Berry Exciting: Seven Seasonal U-Pick Blueberry Patches to Explore!

Michigan is home to more than 20,000 acres of blueberry farms, many of which offer a “U-Pick” option— a summer highlight for many West Michigan families. Here’s a guide to some of the best places to pick these delectable gems, starting with Tanglewood Winery in Holland.

Tanglewood Winery

Location: 15811 Riley St, Holland

Details: Starting July 9, Tanglewood offers U-Pick blueberries from Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., until July 27 or while supplies last. Enjoy wine tastings, food trucks, and live music. The tasting room stays open until 7 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The winery is kid and dog friendly. Baskets will be provided.

Contact: tanglewoodwinery.com, trevor@tanglewoodwinery.com

Carini Farms

Location: 15039 Port Sheldon St., West Olive

Details: Fourth-generation farm with 200+ acres dedicated to blueberries. U-Pick available Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact: carinifarms.com, 616-399-2052

Crane Orchards

Location: 6054 124th Ave. (M-89), Fennville

Details: Offers U-Pick apples, peaches, and cherries, along with fall activities like a corn maze and hayrides.

Contact: craneorchards.com, 269-561-8651

Dee’s Lakeshore Farm

Location: 1672 70th St., Fennville

Details: Family-owned for over 50 years, offering various fruits and vegetables. U-Pick blueberries and raspberries available in season, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: 269-227-3287

Reenders Blueberry Farms

Location: 9981 West Olive Rd., West Olive

Details: Family-owned since 1956, with 12 varieties of blueberries on 800 acres. U-Pick available Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact: reendersblueberryfarms.com, 616-842-5238

Earl’s Farm Market

Location: 1630 Blue Star Hwy., Fennville/Glenn

Details: Offers U-Pick strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. Market includes a bakery and ice cream shop.

Contact: earlsfarmmarket.com, 269-227-2074

S. Kamphuis Blueberries

Location: 4140 148th Ave., Holland

Details: Fifth-generation farm offering U-Pick blueberries mid-July through mid-August. On-site store sells various blueberry products.

Contact: skamphuisblueberries.com, 616-399-9545

For the freshest blueberries, head to these local farms and enjoy a day of picking your own!