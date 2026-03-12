City promotes storm readiness with Rise

As spring storm season approaches, and in the wake of last week’s tornadoes in southern Michigan, the city is teaming up with the Grand Rapids Rise to encourage residents to prepare before the next severe weather system arrives.

The City of Grand Rapids Office of Emergency Management will host Emergency Preparedness Night on Wednesday, March 25, at Van Andel Arena, where families can learn simple steps to stay safe during emergencies while enjoying an evening of professional women’s volleyball.

Michigan has already experienced rounds of severe weather this year, including strong winds, heavy rain with flash flooding and early-season tornado activity. With more spring storms expected, city officials say preparation now can make a critical difference later.

The event builds on the strong turnout at January’s Emergency Preparedness Night with the Grand Rapids Griffins, where hundreds of families signed up for emergency alerts, received preparedness resources and learned how to get ready for emergencies.

“As we head into another season of severe weather, one of the most important safety steps anyone can take is signing up for Grand Rapids emergency alerts,” said Emergency Management Administrator Benjamin Rance. “These alerts help you stay aware and give you time to act when every minute matters. You can sign up in minutes at grandrapidsmi.gov/EmergencyAlerts. Together, we’re building a stronger, safer and more prepared Grand Rapids, on and off the court.”

The Grand Rapids Rise, a professional women’s volleyball team, represents strength, leadership and teamwork — qualities city officials say also matter when preparing for severe weather, power outages and other unexpected emergencies.

During Emergency Preparedness Night, parents, caregivers, mentors, coaches and community leaders can learn how to build a family emergency plan, start a basic preparedness kit and stay informed during severe weather.

The first 150 families will receive free starter emergency kits. Fans can also enter raffles for full-size preparedness backpacks, enjoy T-shirt giveaways and sign up for emergency alerts directly from their seats.

Residents who cannot attend the game can still sign up for Grand Rapids emergency alerts at grandrapidsmi.gov/EmergencyAlerts. Tickets to the March 25 Rise game are available online.