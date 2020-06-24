Grand Rapids Pride Festival canceled for 2020

The Grand Rapids Pride Center canceled the city’s 2020 Pride Festival.

GRPC on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the 2020 Grand Rapids Pride Festival “in the interest of public health and safety” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time since 1988 Grand Rapids will not host a Pride Festival.

“Our LGBTQ+ community and Grand Rapids as a whole are of the utmost importance to us,” said Thomas Pierce, executive director of the Grand Rapids Pride Center. “Pride Festival drew over 12,000 attendees in 2019; holding a large event at this time was a risk we were not willing to take.”

The Grand Rapids Pride Festival is GRPC’s largest fundraising event and supports the organization’s youth programs, health screenings, Therapy Assistance Program, support groups and more.

Those who are interested in supporting the organization can contribute at grpride.org/donate.

Pride flags also are available for purchase at grpride.org/shop with proceeds supporting the Pride Center.

More information about business sponsorships and tailored LGBTQ+ inclusivity training sessions is available by contacting thomas.pierce@grpride.org.

June marks the 50th anniversary of Pride Month.

GRPC plans to host the next Pride Festival on Saturday, June 19, 2021.