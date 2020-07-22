Grand Rapids Ballet postpones 2020-21 season

Grand Rapids Ballet postponed its 2020-21 in-person live programming until the 2021-22 season.

Instead, the ballet company will continue with virtual performances through the 2020-21 season, including the season gala Oct. 1. The choreographers and titles of the 2020-21 season will be determined at a later date.

“In the next few weeks, we will announce the structure of the new reimagined 2020-21 season, including information on how to purchase a subscription or individual tickets,” said James Sofranko, GRB artistic director. “If we are able at any point throughout the 2020-21 season to safely bring patrons back to our theater for in-person live performances, we will do so.”

Individuals who have purchased a 2020-21 season subscription will receive the new 2021-22 programming at no charge. Those subscribers will receive the first opportunity to purchase in-person live programming if any is being held this season.

The ballet company would like individuals who purchased tickets for Junior Company’s “Aladdin” (March 13-15 and 21-22) or the company’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (April 24-26 and May 1-3) — both from the 2019-20 season — to donate the full transaction ticket value by sending an email to donations@grballet.com with name, phone number, and the performance dates(s) and time(s) by July 31. Individuals also may request a refund by sending an email to refunds@grballet.com with name, phone number, and the performance date(s) and time(s) by July 31.

There will be no in-person performances for students at the Grand Rapids Ballet School until at least the end of December. The school will continuously reevaluate plans of resuming classes by taking into consideration all local, state and federal safety guidelines.

“While this season will not bring what any of us expected, we are eager to tackle the challenges and opportunities we are presented with today,” Sofranko said. “Never has our world — much less a dance company — been faced with such an unprecedented set of hurdles. We pledge to be innovative, collaborative and creative to find our way through the unknown toward a path of purpose and pride.”