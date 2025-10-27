Step up for Veterans this November

As Veterans Day approaches, Grand Rapids residents have a chance to honor local service members in a meaningful way — by lacing up their shoes and joining a community run dedicated to those who have served.

Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids, in partnership with Zero Day, will host the annual Veterans Day 5 Remembrance Walk, Run & Roll on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. The event, which includes a 0.5-mile walk/roll, 5K and 5-mile run, will take place at 2950 Monroe Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

Check-in begins at 7:15 a.m., with opening ceremonies at 8 a.m. led by U.S. Army veteran Danielle Engle, who will perform the national anthem. The 5-mile run starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by the myTeam Triumph 5K at 8:50 a.m.—where volunteer “Angels” push veteran participants in chariots throughout the course—and the 0.5-mile remembrance walk begins at 8:55 a.m.

Registration is open to the public, and same-day walk-up participants are welcome. Attendees can enter off Coit Avenue NE and follow signs for parking and check-in, or park in front of the multi-story brick building at 3000 Monroe Ave. NE.

“This annual event is about celebrating service and bringing veterans together with the broader community for a morning of exercise, camaraderie and fun, while paying tribute to those men and women that have served our nation,” said Ryan Engle, director of development and strategic engagement for Michigan Veteran Homes. “Celebrating veterans and eating pancakes, does it get better than that?”

Proceeds from the Veterans Day 5 support the Charitable Support Fund at Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids, which helps provide quality-of-life programming and equipment for veterans. Zero Day will donate 100% of proceeds and donations to the home following the event.

The myTeam Triumph – Michigan Chapter is also partnering in the event, coordinating volunteers to push veteran residents as captains in the 5K. Those interested in participating as Angels can email angels@mttwestmichigan.org or visit the myTeam Triumph – Michigan Chapter website for more information.

For those looking for a way to give back this Veterans Day, the Veterans Day 5 offers a chance to show gratitude, connect with the community and move for a cause that matters.

Learn more and register for the event at Veterans Day 5.