Comedic magic show comes to Wealthy Theatre

Later this month, the Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids will welcome comedian-magician Trino and special guest Jasen Magic for an evening of live entertainment.

“Amaze & Amuse: A Modern Day Magic Show” will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 30. Initially scheduled to happen in the 60-seat Koning Micro Cinema at the Wealthy Theatre, the show has been moved to the Wege Auditorium to ensure proper social distancing measures. The show is designed as “clean adult entertainment” and recommended for ages 13 and over.

Tickets are available in three packages ranging from $25 to $40. The cheapest option is the Trickster general admission ticket, which includes only a seat for the show. The $30 Illusionist option includes a seat and a $5 concession voucher. Lastly, the Grand Illusionist $40 package includes first-choice seating for the show, a $5 concession voucher and a deck of cards.

Feature artist Trino combines comedy with the art of illusion and uses audience participation as well as standalone tricks to entertain his audiences. He has made television appearances on Fox, the Verge, the CW and ABC, and was a guest act on the “Masters of Illusion” magic tour. More about the magic of Trino is available at trinomagic.com.

Guest artist Magic performs magic and comedy, as well. He is a regular guest on Detroit’s “Live in the D” program and has also been featured on ABC, Fox, the Discovery Channel and the History Channel. In addition, he has been invited to perform for celebrities like Tiger Woods and, most recently, The Rolling Stones. To learn more about Magic and his act, visit jasenmagic.com.