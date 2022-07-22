Cannabis promotion kicks off in Muskegon

Cannabis enthusiasts along the lakeshore can participate in a special yearlong promotion.

Muskegon’s Cannabis Pre-Roll Trail has kicked off for the second time with 12 participating provisioning stores in the region.

The promotion encourages customers to visit the retailers, purchase a cannabis pre-roll and receive a sticker on a map. Once the map contains all 12 stickers, participants can pick up a free T-shirt at High Profile-Muskegon, 1265 E. Laketon Ave.

Participating shops this year include Bella Sol, New Standard Park Place, NOBO, Pure Options, SOZO, High Profile, Fifth Element, Skymint, The Reef, The Grassy Knoll, Cloud Cannabis and Timber Cannabis Co.

“The Pre-Roll Trail is an exciting opportunity for local provisioning centers to reach more cannabis consumers inside and outside our community,” said Brelynn Woodrick, general manager of Timber Cannabis Co. “The Pre-Roll Trail gives local residents and visitors a push to visit all of the unique shops. It’s a win-win all around.”

The Pre-Roll Trail is organized by Canna Communication, a full-service communications firm for the cannabis industry.

After the success of the first trail in 2021 and the growth of the cannabis market in Muskegon, organizers said this year’s promotion will allow participants to experience more of what the region has to offer.

“Earlier this year, city of Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson held a Cannabis Summit, and at that event several businesses asked that we bring it back — they truly are looking for community-centric activities, so we decided to reinvent it and make the process easier for stores and customers,” said Roberta King, owner of Canna Communication.

The Pre-Roll Trail will continue until June 2023. Maps are available at each participating store and at various locations around Muskegon County, including the Muskegon County Visitors’ Bureau at 610 W. Western Ave.

Local cannabis cultivator MJ Verdant is a supporting sponsor of the promotion.

Map locations and other information are here.