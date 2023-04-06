Buddy Guy slated for summer concert series

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is pleased to announce that Fifth Third Bank has extended its role as the title sponsor of its annual summer concert series through 2027.

This year’s lineup will include The Wood Brothers with special guests Shovels & Rope on June 18, Buddy Guy’s “Damn Right Farewell Tour” on June 23 and The Swell Season featuring Markéta Irglová & Glen Hansard on August 17, among others.

“Fifth Third Bank is excited and honored to enter our 10th season as the title sponsor of summer concerts at Meijer Gardens,” said Tom Welch, Region President, Fifth Third Bank.

The 2023 concert series is scheduled to take place June to September, featuring a mix of genres from visiting alternative, blues and rock musicians. The Grand Rapids Symphony will continue its ongoing partnership with the venue, as well.

“We’ve enjoyed many performances from a host of our favorite artists in one of the best venues in the world. We are so fortunate to have such a place right here in West Michigan,” Welch said.

The complete lineup will be announced later this month. All dates, performers and information are subject to change.