Breaking Benjamin, Bush to perform in May

Breaking Benjamin and Bush will make a stop in Grand Rapids at Van Andel Arena on Tuesday, May 16.

The genre jumping group from Pennsylvania has a loyal fan base, numerous platinum songs and albums under their belt, including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums. Since banding together in 1999, the group has amassed 8.5 billion combined streams worldwide and a number of mainstream rock radio tunes that hit #1. Breaking Benjamin’s last studio album, EMBER debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 20. In tow will be fellow Pennsylvanians high-energy hard rock band, Another Day Dawns.

Joining Breaking Benjamin at Van Andel Arena are special, nineties British alternative rockers, Bush of “Glycerine” fame. The band took a hiatus and then reappeared a decade later “Like They Never Left,” stated Billboard Magazine in a 2011 headline about the band’s comeback. Among their number one hits, “The Sound of Winter” notably made rock radio history as the first self-released song ever to hit No. 1 at Alternative Radio. Bush’s current lineup consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Gavin Rossdale, lead guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz, and drummer Nik Hughes.

Purchase tickets to this high voltage show here before they run out.