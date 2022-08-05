Blandford brings back summer concert series

An outdoor concert is showcasing music of all styles in nature.

Blandford Nature Center recently announced its Outdoor Concert Series lineup which includes a range of different genres and new, lower ticket prices to help the series find a wider audience.

The 2022 Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series includes four Saturday evening concerts running from 6:30-9 p.m. through August and September at the nature center, 1715 Hillburn Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

The series kicks off with Washington, D.C. reggae band Caribbean Soul Experience on Aug. 20. Holland rock-and-roll group The Fever Haze will perform on Aug. 27, folk band The Rough & Tumble on Sept. 10, and local solo artist Hannah Rose Graves on Sept. 17.

Students of Red Rose Music Lab and students of Grandville Arts and Humanities (GAAH): Girls Rock! Grand Rapids will perform this year as opening acts. Both of these groups work to help develop creativity in children through instrumental exploration, band forming and vocal training.

“The Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series began with the goal of connecting people to nature through music,” said Community Outreach Manager Katie Clouse. “It’s different from the educational, youth-focused programming we regularly offer. This series provides a more relaxed opportunity for people of all ages and outdoor experience levels to enjoy nature.”

Brewery Vivant will have beer for sale, and there will be food from local food trucks and eateries such as El Caribe and Land Whale Deli.

Attendees of all ages are welcome and encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating.

In an effort to create a more accessible concert experience, Blandford’s concert series is sponsored this year by a few local businesses: Westside Social Tavern, Eenhoorn Property Management, The Mitten Brewing Co. and Brewery Vivant, which will help make ticket prices more affordable.

Tickets to the 2022 Bands at Blandford concert series are $3 for nonmembers and are free for members and children ages 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased here.