West Side sandwich shop wins Grandwich competition

A sandwich shop on the city’s West Side has won the 2019 Grandwich contest.

Grain Sandwich Shop’s Berry Clucking Delicious sandwich was selected last week as the winner of the annual competition.

“We cannot thank you, our judges and fellow competitors enough,” Grain Sandwich Shop says in a post on its Facebook page. “We were up against the masters and are just so stoked to put up a new creation for another year.”

The winning sandwich consisted of pulled chicken, smoked bacon, blueberry pesto, curry and dill aioli, and baby spinach, served on Steenstra’s cheddar bread. Grain’s owners, Alex Wilkening and Sy Wilkening, said they are considering making the sandwich a permanent menu item.

Grain Sandwich Shop is located at 812 Butterworth St. SW.

The Grandwich competition, which ran from July 1-20, gave restaurant patrons a chance to vote for their favorite handhelds from 28 participating local eateries.

After the public vote ended, a panel of judges sampled each of the top 10 vote-getters to determine the winner.

As the champion, Grain Sandwich Shop will receive a marketing package valued at $1,200.

The competition was founded in 2011 by Nicole Infante.

It is organized by the Neighborhood Business Alliance, and its community supporter is Dwell Grand Rapids.

Photo via fb.com