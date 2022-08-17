ArtRat hosts hip-hop artist for Third Thursdays

A new performing art series will debut at a downtown Grand Rapids art gallery.

ArtRat Gallery will host “The Hai-Cuu Experience,” a performing arts series featuring hip-hop musician and poet Cuu JoSama from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at 46 N. Division Ave. in Grand Rapids.

This free event coincides with Third Thursdays, a monthly arts and culture event in downtown Grand Rapids that sees businesses of all types open throughout the evening for a walkable shopping and entertainment experience.

“The Hai-Cuu Experience” is a debut event led by JoSama in association with Kenneth Cortez Productions. The performance focuses on music, movement and poetry. This is an interactive performance encouraging attendees to join the performance and share their own art. Simultaneously, the Hai-Cuu team will set up an area for a collaborative visual-arts project with painting and drawing in ArtRat’s outdoor court.

“We are a platform for self-expression through poetry, music and visual art,” Cortez said. “We will have special guests exploring new ideas and creations throughout the upcoming series, and we encourage you to bring yours to share as well.”

This event is a sneak preview of what “The Hai-Cuu Experience” is planning for ArtPrize. They will be featured at ArtRat gallery on Sept. 22 and 29 while the art festival is taking place.

Matthew Rothenberg, ArtRat marketing and PR spokesperson, said the gallery plans to continue the performance series in the following months and hopes to make “The Hai-Cuu Experience” a regular event. Dates for ongoing performances are yet to be announced.

In addition to JoSama, featured performers include DJ Oso, Sayroan Sanai, Jah Lee, Reliz, Derrick Shorter, Bob B. Dos, Jamon and Zilla Zo.