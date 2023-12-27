20 ways to ring in ’24

With your New Year’s resolutions on the horizon, here’s one final opportunity to indulge in a bit of extravagance. Whether you fancy the classic ball drop, a refined champagne toast, or a spirited gathering with your nearest and dearest, Michigan’s got you covered. Seize the moment—secure your tickets or reserve your spot, and make this New Year’s Eve a memorable prelude to what’s to come!

Ballroom Bashes in Downtown Grand Rapids

Amway Grand Plaza and JW Marriott Grand Rapids are hosting a pair of New Year’s Eve Ballroom Bashes. Ring in the new year with an epic, multi-ballroom party for all ages with a live band, DJ, and full bar service. Tickets for the general public are $65 and included for guests staying at the Amway Grand Plaza, and JW Marriott Grand Rapids.

Grand Haven’s Spectacular New Year’s Eve Bash

Get ready for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Grand Haven. Round up your friends and family and make your way to the heart of the city for an evening packed with excitement. At 8 pm, a lively DJ will kick off the festivities with a mix of fun and festive tunes. But the party doesn’t stop there! At 9 p.m., local favorites will take the stage, bringing a fantastic blend of hits from the ’90s and 2000s that will have you dancing and singing along. As the clock inches closer to midnight, witness the magic of the lighted ball drop, marking the arrival of the new year in spectacular fashion. Brace yourself for an enormous fireworks display that will paint the night sky with bursts of color and joy. To keep everyone cozy, the designated social district and heated sidewalks will add an extra layer of warmth to the festivities. It’s the perfect way to welcome the new year with your loved ones in downtown Grand Haven.

Downtown Holland: An ’80s Extravaganza

If you’re craving a trip back in time, Downtown Holland is the place to be on New Year’s Eve. Join the ‘I Want My NEW YEAR’S EVE!’ celebration on December 31st and ring in the new year, ’80s style! Prepare to rock the night away with the electrifying sounds of the ’80s cover band STARFARM. The evening promises not only fantastic live music but also delicious appetizers and a champagne toast at the stroke of midnight. A cash bar will be available to keep the celebration spirits high. While ’80s attire is encouraged, it’s not required—just bring your dancing shoes and get ready to groove into the new year!

Saugatuck/Douglas: Waterfront Elegance

For an elegant New Year’s Eve celebration, head to Saugatuck/Douglas and gather at the docks of Coral Gables on December 31. Brace yourself for a spectacular fireworks display that will light up the night over the serene Kalamazoo River. But that’s not all; Coral Gables, along with several other local restaurants, is pulling out all the stops for the occasion. Indulge in the festivities with special New Year’s Eve menus, and raise your glass for a champagne toast as you look forward to the exciting times ahead. Get the details here.

Harborview Glamour: New Year’s Extravaganza at The Inn at Harbor Shores, St. Joseph

Get ready to ring in the New Year in style on December 31st at The Inn at Harbor Shores. Join them for the much-anticipated annual New Year’s Eve bash hosted in the glamorous Harborview Ballroom. Delight your taste buds with hors d’oeuvres, a surf & turf entrée, and delectable desserts. The night promises to be a sensory feast, with a lively DJ setting the mood, a champagne toast at the stroke of midnight, and a selfie station to capture those unforgettable moments. As the night unfolds, enjoy late-night popcorn and be enchanted by the breathtaking fireworks illuminating the harbor. Elevate your celebration by booking the ultimate package, complete with a guest room. Let’s bubble into the New Year together at The Inn at Harbor Shores.

Downtown Hastings: A Night of Celebration

Get ready for a night to remember in downtown Hastings! From 9 p.m. to midnight on Sunday, December 31, join them for the annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop. The air will be filled with music, the streets will come alive with dancing, and as the clock approaches midnight, witness the spectacular illuminated ball drop. Don’t forget to bundle up for the chilly night and come be a part of the vibrant celebration!

Countdown to Noon: Family-Friendly Fun at the Air Zoo

If you’re eager to welcome the dawn of 2024 but find the prospect of staying up until midnight a bit daunting, fear not! The Air Zoo in Kalamazoo has just the solution for you. Kick off your New Year’s celebration a little earlier with their New Year’s Eve Countdown to Noon balloon drop. Gather the family for a morning filled with exciting party activities that guarantee smiles all around. The Air Zoo promises a festive atmosphere where you can ring in the new year with joy and anticipation, all before the clock strikes twelve. It’s a family-friendly way to embrace the spirit of celebration without missing out on a good night’s sleep.

New Year’s Fest in Kalamazoo: A Vibrant Showcase of the Arts

Dive into the vibrant world of New Year’s Fest in Kalamazoo, an annual celebration that’s a true feast for the senses. This lively event showcases the performing arts, bringing together an eclectic mix of live music, mesmerizing magic acts, captivating storytelling, jaw-dropping jugglers, riveting theatre performances, sidesplitting comedy, and much more. The excitement builds throughout the evening, reaching its crescendo as the clock strikes midnight. Picture the thrill of the ball drop and the spectacular fireworks display that lights up the night sky, marking the grand entrance into the new year.

Muskegon’s Lakeshore Legacy Project: Giving Back and Celebrating

Join Visit Muskegon’s Lakeshore Legacy Project at the innaugural New Year’s Eve Ball Drop & Fireworks Display on December 31, 2023. This free event, held in front of the Vandyke Mortgage Center on Western Avenue, not only promises a night of music but also encourages attendees to bring warm donations like hats, gloves, and coats for those in need. After the ball drop, continue the celebration at Rad Dad’s Tequila Bar and Legends Bar & Grill for drinks and food. Let’s ring in 2024 together.

Ludington’s Grand New Year’s Extravaganza

Ludington is gearing up for its 13th annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, and this one promises to be bigger and better than ever. Join the Pure Ludington celebration for an unforgettable evening featuring an outdoor beer garden, live music, dazzling fireworks, and a show-stopping ball drop adorned with 6,000 LED lights. The heart of downtown Ludington transforms into one giant street party, exclusively for pedestrians after 9 p.m. Dive into the festivities by visiting their website.

Treetops Resort: A Winter Wonderland New Year’s Eve Bash

As the final moments tick away towards midnight, dive headfirst into the captivating ambiance of Treetops Resort in Gaylord during their Family New Year’s Eve party. Imagine a scene painted with the beauty of a winter wonderland, a night brimming with exciting activities, and an ideal chance to usher in the new year surrounded by those dearest to you. Delight in an enchanting evening featuring fireworks that light up the night sky, live entertainment that resonates with joy, and delectable dining, creating the perfect foundation for the year ahead. Purchase your tickets here.

Lantern-Lit Magic: Kick Off New Year’s Eve Weekend

Embark on a magical start to your New Year’s Eve weekend by joining in on the kickoff of the winter lantern-lit snowshoe hike season on the enchanting Heritage Trail at the Carl T. Johnson Center in Cadillac! Picture yourself surrounded by the serene beauty of a snow-covered landscape as you traverse the illuminated path under the night sky. But that’s not all – warm up along the way with a steaming cup of hot cocoa, and gather around a crackling bonfire to share stories and laughter. It’s the perfect blend of winter adventure and cozy camaraderie, making for a memorable way to usher in the new year.

Mountain Style Extravaganza at Crystal Mountain: Ring in 2024

Gather your nearest and dearest, and prepare to welcome 2024 in true mountain style at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville! Picture a festive atmosphere where family and friends come together for an unforgettable celebration. They are pulling out all the stops, hosting a family party that promises an evening filled with joy and excitement. Dance the night away with a lively DJ, indulge in a delectable dinner buffet, and experience the magic of live music in the slope side tent. As the clock strikes midnight, be captivated by a dazzling fireworks display lighting up the mountainous landscape. View the full schedule here.

Traverse City’s CherryT Ball Drop: A Unique Experience

If you can’t make it to the iconic New York City ball drop, Traverse City offers its own unique celebration—the CherryT Ball Drop. Traverse City, known as the cherry capital, welcomes the new year with the descent of a cherry ball. Join the crowd, make a wish, and usher in the new year with optimism.

Shanty Creek Resort: Your One-Stop New Year’s Eve Destination

Whether you’re looking for a delicious dinner and show, live music and dancing, or a great place to relax and watch the Times Square ball drop, Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire has you covered. Shanty Creek’s Summit Villages offers family fun this New Year’s Eve. The entire family will enjoy a prime rib dinner and show with a comedian, magician, and DJ with dancing. Or enjoy the traditional dinner setting of The Lakeview Restaurant with stunning floor-to-ceiling views of Lake Bellaire and fireworks over Summit Mountain at 11 pm. Reservations are required. Hit the dance floor and ring in the New Year with friends and family, ages 21 and over, at Ivan’s in Shanty Creek’s Schuss Village. Make sure to head outside at 10pm to watch the festive fireworks display over Schuss Mountain.

High Caliber’s Spectacular New Year’s Eve Bash, Okemos

Get ready for a sizzling New Year’s Eve at High Caliber! Enjoy a full day of free family activities alongside their regular fantastic offerings. Join in on family-friendly Disney trivia or seize the spotlight during karaoke. Make sure to end the night with JP & The Energy serenading until the ball drops, followed by a massive balloon drop! Trivia and karaoke are open to the public for free. For the concert and balloon drop, snag your reserved seats or check out their special packages available for purchase!

Sip, Savor, Celebrate: New Year’s Eve Wine Paired Dinner

Enjoy a New Year’s Eve Wine Paired Dinner at Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay, for an extravagant black tie optional evening with five incredible courses paired with five wines. The culinary team and ownership will present the courses and reason behind the wine pairings. This is a special celebration to ring in the New Year. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. Click here to book a reservation.

A Spectacular New Year’s Eve at the Highlands

The Highlands at Harbor Springs has lots of activities for you and the family to start off 2024 in the best way. Start with their famous Torch Light Parade and fireworks display, then finish the night with a Family Party. Enjoy light snacks and hors d’oeuvres while you dance the night away and ring in 2024 with your loved ones! They have everything you need to make a memorable evening!

Petoskey Area’s Double Delight

The Petoskey Area offers not one but two fantastic spots to welcome the new year. Head to Crooked Tree Arts Center in Downtown Petoskey for their unique ball drop celebration. Alternatively, explore the annual New Year’s Eve festivities at Odawa Casino in Petoskey, where a new theme adds a fresh twist to the celebration each year. Check out the details here.

Marquette’s Traditional Ball Drop

Marquette upholds its tradition with the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in Downtown Marquette. Families and friends will gather at the 100 block of Washington Street at 11:45 p.m. to countdown to midnight and welcome the new year together. Before the ball drop, enjoy the Holiday Lasers on the Ore Dock from 6 to 8 p.m. on December 31.

