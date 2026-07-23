10 Things to do this weekend in West Michigan

From watching The Goonies aboard a historic ship and catching the Grand Rapids Symphony under the stars to shopping holiday markets, hiking with goats and preparing for back-to-school season, West Michigan has plenty happening this weekend.

Movies on Deck: The Goonies

USS LST 393 Veterans Museum

560 Mart St., Muskegon

Friday, July 24 | 10 p.m.

Film fans can watch the beloved adventure classic The Goonies aboard the historic USS LST 393 during this outdoor movie experience on Muskegon Lake. The evening combines a waterfront setting with one of the most popular coming-of-age films of the 1980s.

Grand Rapids Symphony at Blue Lake

Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp

300 E. Crystal Lake Road, Twin Lake

Saturday, July 25 | 7 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Symphony performs an evening of orchestral music at Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp in support of Blue Lake Public Radio. The concert is led by conductor Dr. Duo Shen and offers guests an opportunity to enjoy live music in a scenic outdoor setting.

T-N-T Demolition Derby

Muskegon County Fairgrounds

6621 Heights Ravenna Road, Fruitport

Saturday, July 25 | 5-8 p.m.

Drivers will compete to be the last vehicle standing during the T-N-T Demolition Derby at the Muskegon County Fairgrounds. The high-energy event features crashing, smashing and plenty of crowd-pleasing action.

White Lake Chamber Music Festival

Multiple venues throughout the White Lake area

Through Saturday, July 25

The White Lake Chamber Music Festival celebrates its 17th season with 10 days of performances featuring world-class chamber music. The festival includes evening concerts, free salon performances, a family concert and special events throughout the White Lake area.

Christmas in July at Studio Park

Studio Park

123 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

Saturday, July 25

The Arts Marketplace at Studio Park brings holiday cheer to the middle of summer with Christmas in July. The event features local makers, food, live music and opportunities to meet the creators behind the products. The celebration also serves as a preview of the upcoming holiday market season at Studio Park.

Christmas in July at Downtown Market

Downtown Market

435 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

Friday-Saturday, July 24-25

The Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt kicks off the holiday countdown with its annual Christmas in July celebration. Guests can enjoy holiday-inspired food and drinks, live entertainment, exclusive previews of the upcoming season and a first look at what’s planned for year four of the market.

School Rocks Backpack Giveaway

Participating Verizon authorized retailer locations throughout West Michigan

Sunday, July 26 | 1 p.m. | While supplies last

Families can prepare for the school year during Verizon authorized retailer Round Room LLC’s 14th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Hundreds of free backpacks will be distributed at participating locations, with more than $3 million worth of backpacks being donated nationwide. Any remaining backpacks will be donated to local schools selected by each store.

Participating West Michigan locations include:

4021 17 Mile Road NE, Cedar Springs

9175 Cherry Valley Ave., Caledonia

104 W. Main St., Fremont

456 N. Beacon Blvd., Suite 2, Grand Haven

5925 28th St. SE, Suite B, Grand Rapids

1234 Michigan St. NE, Suite A, Grand Rapids

355 Wilson Ave. NW, Suite 400, Grand Rapids

5212 Northland Drive NE, Unit A, Grand Rapids

1036 Washington Ave., Suite 50, Holland

3192 Commerce Lane, Suite A1, Ionia

7589 Cottonwood Drive, Suite A, Jenison

11635 E. Fulton St., Suite 100, Lowell

1045 W. Columbia Ave., Battle Creek

1970 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon

1307 M-89, Suite D, Plainwell

1220 Phoenix St., South Haven

1382 S. Centerville Road, Sturgis

1315 E. Colby Street, Suite B, Whitehall

5811 Byron Center Ave. SW, Suite U, Wyoming

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Wealthy Theatre

1130 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids

Friday, July 24

Admission: $10 general admission; $8 CMC and Wealthy Theatre members

Wealthy Theatre screens Steven Spielberg’s 1981 adventure classic Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. The film follows Dr. Indiana Jones, a professor and archaeologist, as he races against the Nazis to recover the legendary Ark of the Covenant.

Genre: Adventure, family, action

Runtime: 115 minutes

Rated: PG

Hike With Goats

Dreamgoats

10594 Button Road, Belding

Friday, July 24-Sunday, July 26

Admission: $20 adults; $10 children 12 and younger; children 2 and younger are free**

Nature lovers can explore the outdoors with a friendly herd of goats during guided hikes through forests, orchards and prairies at Dreamgoats. Each session begins with a meet-and-greet in the goat pen before a leisurely 30- to 40-minute walk where guests can watch the goats graze, snack on branches and enjoy the landscape.

Long pants and closed-toe shoes are required. A hand-washing station is available after the hike, and goat milk soap and goat-themed merchandise are available for purchase.

Reservations are available at Dreamgoats booking page.

Day of Play Celebration

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

11 Sheldon Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

Sunday, July 26 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Admission: Free

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum hosts its 8th annual Day of Play Celebration, offering free admission and a day of hands-on fun for families. Guests can enjoy museum exhibits, outdoor activities on Rainbow Road, live entertainment, community partner activities, art projects, face painting, bubble performers and a foam party.