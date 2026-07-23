10 Things to do this weekend in West Michigan

From watching The Goonies aboard a historic ship and catching the Grand Rapids Symphony under the stars to shopping holiday markets, hiking with goats and preparing for back-to-school season, West Michigan has plenty happening this weekend.
Movies on Deck: The Goonies
USS LST 393 Veterans Museum
560 Mart St., Muskegon
Friday, July 24 | 10 p.m.
Film fans can watch the beloved adventure classic The Goonies aboard the historic USS LST 393 during this outdoor movie experience on Muskegon Lake. The evening combines a waterfront setting with one of the most popular coming-of-age films of the 1980s.
Grand Rapids Symphony at Blue Lake
Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp
300 E. Crystal Lake Road, Twin Lake
Saturday, July 25 | 7 p.m.
The Grand Rapids Symphony performs an evening of orchestral music at Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp in support of Blue Lake Public Radio. The concert is led by conductor Dr. Duo Shen and offers guests an opportunity to enjoy live music in a scenic outdoor setting.
T-N-T Demolition Derby
Muskegon County Fairgrounds
6621 Heights Ravenna Road, Fruitport
Saturday, July 25 | 5-8 p.m.
Drivers will compete to be the last vehicle standing during the T-N-T Demolition Derby at the Muskegon County Fairgrounds. The high-energy event features crashing, smashing and plenty of crowd-pleasing action.
White Lake Chamber Music Festival
Multiple venues throughout the White Lake area
Through Saturday, July 25
The White Lake Chamber Music Festival celebrates its 17th season with 10 days of performances featuring world-class chamber music. The festival includes evening concerts, free salon performances, a family concert and special events throughout the White Lake area.
Christmas in July at Studio Park
Studio Park
123 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids
Saturday, July 25
The Arts Marketplace at Studio Park brings holiday cheer to the middle of summer with Christmas in July. The event features local makers, food, live music and opportunities to meet the creators behind the products. The celebration also serves as a preview of the upcoming holiday market season at Studio Park.
Christmas in July at Downtown Market
Downtown Market
435 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids
Friday-Saturday, July 24-25
The Grand Rapids Christkindl Markt kicks off the holiday countdown with its annual Christmas in July celebration. Guests can enjoy holiday-inspired food and drinks, live entertainment, exclusive previews of the upcoming season and a first look at what’s planned for year four of the market.
School Rocks Backpack Giveaway
Participating Verizon authorized retailer locations throughout West Michigan
Sunday, July 26 | 1 p.m. | While supplies last
Families can prepare for the school year during Verizon authorized retailer Round Room LLC’s 14th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Hundreds of free backpacks will be distributed at participating locations, with more than $3 million worth of backpacks being donated nationwide. Any remaining backpacks will be donated to local schools selected by each store.
Participating West Michigan locations include:
- 4021 17 Mile Road NE, Cedar Springs
- 9175 Cherry Valley Ave., Caledonia
- 104 W. Main St., Fremont
- 456 N. Beacon Blvd., Suite 2, Grand Haven
- 5925 28th St. SE, Suite B, Grand Rapids
- 1234 Michigan St. NE, Suite A, Grand Rapids
- 355 Wilson Ave. NW, Suite 400, Grand Rapids
- 5212 Northland Drive NE, Unit A, Grand Rapids
- 1036 Washington Ave., Suite 50, Holland
- 3192 Commerce Lane, Suite A1, Ionia
- 7589 Cottonwood Drive, Suite A, Jenison
- 11635 E. Fulton St., Suite 100, Lowell
- 1045 W. Columbia Ave., Battle Creek
- 1970 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon
- 1307 M-89, Suite D, Plainwell
- 1220 Phoenix St., South Haven
- 1382 S. Centerville Road, Sturgis
- 1315 E. Colby Street, Suite B, Whitehall
- 5811 Byron Center Ave. SW, Suite U, Wyoming
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Wealthy Theatre
1130 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids
Friday, July 24
Admission: $10 general admission; $8 CMC and Wealthy Theatre members
Wealthy Theatre screens Steven Spielberg’s 1981 adventure classic Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. The film follows Dr. Indiana Jones, a professor and archaeologist, as he races against the Nazis to recover the legendary Ark of the Covenant.
Genre: Adventure, family, action
Runtime: 115 minutes
Rated: PG
Hike With Goats
Dreamgoats
10594 Button Road, Belding
Friday, July 24-Sunday, July 26
Admission: $20 adults; $10 children 12 and younger; children 2 and younger are free**
Nature lovers can explore the outdoors with a friendly herd of goats during guided hikes through forests, orchards and prairies at Dreamgoats. Each session begins with a meet-and-greet in the goat pen before a leisurely 30- to 40-minute walk where guests can watch the goats graze, snack on branches and enjoy the landscape.
Long pants and closed-toe shoes are required. A hand-washing station is available after the hike, and goat milk soap and goat-themed merchandise are available for purchase.
Reservations are available at Dreamgoats booking page.
Day of Play Celebration
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
11 Sheldon Ave. NE, Grand Rapids
Sunday, July 26 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Admission: Free
The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum hosts its 8th annual Day of Play Celebration, offering free admission and a day of hands-on fun for families. Guests can enjoy museum exhibits, outdoor activities on Rainbow Road, live entertainment, community partner activities, art projects, face painting, bubble performers and a foam party.