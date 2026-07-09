10 things to do this weekend in GR: July 9–12

There’s no shortage of ways to spend a summer weekend in Grand Rapids. Whether you’re chasing live music, cheering on elite pickleball players, catching a Broadway favorite, exploring local art or simply looking for a memorable night out, the city has plenty on the calendar. Here are a few events worth adding to your weekend plans.

Thursday, July 9

Planetarium Light Show Double Feature

The Grand Rapids Public Museum stays open late with an immersive evening featuring two full-dome light shows. The night begins with The Queen Light Show: From Mercury With Love, followed by Dark Side: The Light Show, featuring Pink Floyd’s iconic album set to dazzling visuals.

Time: Museum open until 8 p.m.; light shows begin in the evening

Location: Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids

Tickets: $22 ($18 for GRPM members) available HERE.

Friday, July 10

Chef Oscar Presents: Noche de Friducha

MeXo celebrates the birthday of artist Frida Kahlo with a one-of-a-kind pre-Hispanic, chef-inspired dining experience. The evening combines food, culture and storytelling in a tribute to one of Mexico’s most celebrated creative figures.

Time: 6–9 p.m.

Location: MeXo Restaurant and Tequila Mezcal Bar, 118 Fulton St. E., Grand Rapids

Tickets: $172.57 available HERE.

John Mellencamp: Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits

Heartland rock icon John Mellencamp brings decades of hits to the stage, including favorites like “Jack & Diane,” “Hurts So Good” and “Pink Houses.”

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Acrisure Amphitheater, 201 Market Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

Tickets: $50–$182+ available HERE.

Beer City Open Pickleball Tournament

Grand Rapids welcomes Major League Pickleball for the Beer City Open Midseason Tournament. Fans can watch top-level competition as players battle it out at Belknap Park throughout the weekend.

Dates: Friday, July 10–Sunday, July 12

Location: Belknap Park, 30 Coldbrook St. NE, Grand Rapids

Tickets: Spectator pricing varies. Get your grounds pass HERE.

Ziggy Marley: Brightside Tour 2026

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Ziggy Marley brings his blend of reggae, soul and global rhythms to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, continuing the musical legacy of the Marley family while forging his own path.

Time: Concert: 6:30–9:45 p.m. (Doors open at 5:15 p.m.)

Location: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, 1000 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

Tickets: $95–$100 plus fees available HERE.

“Newsies” at Circle Theatre

Circle Theatre brings Disney’s Newsies to the stage in this energetic musical inspired by the true story of the 1899 newsboys’ strike. The production follows Jack Kelly and a group of young newspaper sellers fighting for justice.

Dates: July 9–25

Location: Circle Theatre, 1703 Robinson Road SE, Grand Rapids

Tickets: $15–$35 plus fees available HERE.

Saturday, July 11

Sunset Cinema: “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Studio Park’s outdoor movie series continues with the Oscar-winning multiverse adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once. Guests can bring blankets or chairs and enjoy a movie night under the stars.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Studio Park, 121 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

Cost: Free

Yoga on the Terrace with Fever YCS

The Grand Rapids Art Museum invites guests to stretch, move and enjoy a morning yoga session on its outdoor terrace. The all-level class is led by Fever YCS founder Shannon Austin.

Time: 10–11:30 a.m.

Location: Grand Rapids Art Museum, 101 Monroe Center St. NW, Grand Rapids

Cost: Free for GRAM members

Sunday, July 12

Art! at the Fulton Street Market

More than 100 local artists will showcase handmade work including paintings, pottery, jewelry, textiles and more during this monthly celebration of West Michigan creativity.

Time: 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Location: Fulton Street Market, 1145 Fulton St. E., Grand Rapids

Cost: Free

Mystery Book Fair at Broad Leaf Brewery

Book lovers can follow the clues to Broad Leaf Brewery for a mystery-themed book fair hosted by Schuler Books. Browse new reads while enjoying beer and food from the brewery.

Time: Noon–4 p.m.

Location: Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits, 2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE, Kentwood

Worth Planning Ahead

BRENA at The Score, Monday, July 13

Extend your weekend! One of Grand Rapids’ favorite bands takes the stage at one of the city’s favorite sports bars. BRENA kicks off a free night of live music with scratch cooking, frozen cocktails and a laid-back summer atmosphere.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: The Score, 5301 Northland Drive NE, Grand Rapids