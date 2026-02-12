Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids marks 25 years with events

For 25 years, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids has provided free emotional health support to West Michigan families facing cancer and grief.

The nonprofit, named for comedian and original Saturday Night Live cast member Gilda Radner, who died of ovarian cancer in 1989, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with public events beginning Friday, Feb. 13, marking its Feb. 15, 2001 opening.

Founded through a 1996 grassroots effort led by cancer survivors Twink Frey, Deb Bailey and Susan Smith, the Grand Rapids chapter was created to fill gaps in emotional support services locally. Funded entirely by charitable donations, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids now offers professionally led support groups, educational programs and healthy lifestyle activities for children, adults and families navigating any cancer journey or grieving a loss. Programs are offered in person, virtually and in hybrid formats at its Grand Rapids and Lowell locations and through community partnerships. The organization is an affiliate of the Cancer Support Community, the world’s largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support, and remains independently owned and locally operated.

As the organization reflects on 25 years of service to the community, President and CEO Wendy Wigger said the milestone belongs to everyone who has helped sustain the mission.

“This milestone is a testament to the power of community and to everyone who has walked through our red door – members, staff, volunteers, and supporters alike,” Wigger said.

To mark the anniversary, the organization will host the following events:

Anniversary events

All events will be held at 1806 Bridge St. NW.

Comedy at the Club

Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.

An evening featuring West Michigan comedians in honor of the organization’s 25th anniversary. Tickets are available through Gilda’s Club.

How to Have Difficult Conversations with Kids and Sparkle Night

Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

Phil Dezern, LLMSW, will lead a discussion for adults on navigating conversations about cancer and grief with children. A supervised Sparkle Night will be offered for kids. Free; registration encouraged.

Yoga for All Levels Workshop

Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m.

A 45-minute session led by instructor Gwyn Smith, followed by Supper Together. Free; registration encouraged.

Understanding Mindfulness 101

Feb. 26 at 6 p.m.

An introduction to mindfulness practices and Gilda’s Club healthy living programming. Free; registration encouraged.

For tickets, visit: https://www.gildasclubgr.org/special-events/