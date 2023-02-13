Event teaches people to be the beat

An annual fundraiser for the American Heart Association aims to draw attention to a rise in cardiovascular disease-related deaths.

According to the American Heart Association, every 34 seconds someone in the U.S. dies of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and deaths jumped from 874,613 in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020. A 2017 study found a curious disparity in those who receive CPR: 39 percent of women suffering from cardiac arrest received CPR from strangers in public, as opposed to 45 percent of men.

With those shocking statistics in mind, organizers of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Luncheon chose “Be The Beat” as this year’s theme, emphasizing the importance of knowing CPR.

“As a nurse, I have personally witnessed the devastation resulting from a cardiac arrest and stroke,” said Interim Dean of Health Professions at Davenport University Amy Stahley, who has been named chairwoman of the luncheon.

The American Heart Association has long been involved in sharing lifesaving resources. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, and powered by an army of volunteers, the organization funds innovative research and serves as advocates for public health.

“I am a firm believer in education and health equity; a mission of the American Heart Association believes that everyone, everywhere deserves the opportunity to live a full and healthy life,” Stahley said.

The Go Red for Women luncheon serves as the organization’s annual signature fundraiser locally, and this year will feature a plated lunch and a presentation from Corewell Health.

In addition to CPR education, there will be preventive health education, health screenings, a silent auction and a very special “Damar Hamlin #3forHeart Challenge” announcement.

The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m. at Watermark Country Club, 1600 Galbraith Ave SE. To register for the Go Red for Women Luncheon, contact (616) 482-1502 or visit the website.

The Go Red for Women Grand Rapids luncheon is sponsored locally by University of Michigan Health West, Corewell Health, Trinity Health, Meijer, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and nationally by CVS Health.