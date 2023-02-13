Winter Beer Fest is back

The annual Michigan Brewers Guild’s Winter Beer Festival will take place Saturday, Feb. 25, 1-6 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark, 4500 W River Dr NE, in Comstock Park.

This year’s event will feature 124 breweries offering more than 720 beers (and nearly 90 distinct styles) and a variety of food available for purchase, provided by the Whitecaps concessions team. Musical entertainment includes Steve Leaf & Co., Nathan Walton and The Remedy. The Great Lakes Brass band will roam the festival site.

The annual festival began in 2006 on Tuner Street in Lansing with 40 breweries participating. After just two years it had outgrown its Old Town Lansing digs and moved to the Whitecaps’ stadium, where it remains today.

The event will be held snow, rain or shine, with fire pits set up around the site. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather, as there will be no refunds issued.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $60 each. Included in the price of admission are 15 tokens for three-ounce samples. Tickets are $70 the day of the event. Attendees must be 21 to enter, with a valid ID required.

“Enthusiast” members of the Michigan Brewers Guild are admitted one hour early. Anyone interested in becoming a member can join for $35. In addition to early admission for every Michigan Brewers Guild festival, “Enthusiasts” are given an opportunity to purchase tickets two days ahead of the general public. For more information, visit mibeer.com.