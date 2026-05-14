Save the date: 2026 Blocktail Par-tee

BISSELL Pet Foundation is teeing up one of West Michigan’s most beloved summer fundraisers as the annual Blocktail Party returns Tuesday, June 2, 2026, bringing together pet lovers, community advocates and adoptable pups for an evening designed to make a life-saving impact.

The signature event — themed “Come. Sit. Stay. Fore Pets.” — will take place from 6–9 p.m. at Memorial Field at East Grand Rapids High School. Guests can expect an outdoor celebration packed with local food vendors, golf-inspired games and simulators, live music from DJ Adrian “AB” Butler, a silent auction, wine pull, craft beer from Mitten Brewing Co., caricatures by ArtPrize winner Chris Laporte and, of course, plenty of dogs.

The Blocktail Party serves as BISSELL Pet Foundation’s primary fundraiser, supporting programs including Fix the Future®, the nation’s fastest-growing free spay/neuter initiative, and Empty the Shelters®, the country’s largest funded adoption event. Proceeds also help the organization respond to emergency and disaster situations affecting pets nationwide.

This year’s event is expected to draw more than 900 attendees, while the accompanying online auction reaches an audience of approximately 1.7 million supporters. The Blocktail Auction will once again raise critical funds for homeless pets through donated experiences, products and prizes from community partners and businesses.

A sponsor celebration will kick off the festivities the evening prior on Monday, June 1, from 6–9 p.m. at the BISSELL Corporate Hangar. Additional details will be shared directly with sponsors closer to the event.

The dog-friendly evening welcomes well-socialized pups current on vaccinations, with designated relief areas available onsite. While the event is geared toward adults, children may attend with a ticket.

Tickets for the 2026 Blocktail Party will be available for purchase beginning in April 2026.