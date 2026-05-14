Best place in America to start a career?

Grand Rapids has been named one of the best cities in the country for starting a career, landing at No. 16 on WalletHub’s latest “Best & Worst Places to Start a Career” list. The ranking reflects Grand Rapids’ strong job market, solid wages and a high quality of life for young professionals.

WalletHub analyzed more than 180 U.S. cities using 25 measures, including entry‑level job availability, starting salaries and housing costs. In the report, WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said the top‑ranked cities help make the move from school to career smoother for young workers.

“Transitioning out of school and into the workforce can be a difficult and stressful process, but certain cities make things a lot easier than others. The best cities for starting a career not only have a lot of job opportunities but also provide substantial income growth potential and satisfying work conditions. It’s also important to consider factors such as how fun a city is to live in or how good of a place it is for raising a family, to ensure life satisfaction outside of your career,” Lupo said.

Grand Rapids’ ranking comes as the region continues to strengthen its workforce. New data from The Right Place shows the area added 2,000 new jobs in 2025 and is attracting younger workers at a higher rate than the state, the nation and most peer metro areas. The share of 25‑ to 34‑year‑olds in Greater Grand Rapids reached 14.4 percent in 2025—above Michigan, the U.S. and the peer‑metro median. The region is also becoming more diverse and more educated, giving employers a stronger talent pool.

Mayor David LaGrand said local businesses are central to that momentum.

“Grand Rapids continues to grow because our business community keeps creating opportunities for the next generation,” LaGrand said. “With a younger and more diverse talent base than much of the country, our city is in a strong position for long‑term success. I’m grateful to the employers who are investing here and helping young workers build their futures in Grand Rapids.”

City Manager Mark Washington said job growth shows the strength of the regional economy.

“Our region added thousands of new jobs last year, and that momentum comes from the businesses that choose to innovate and expand in Grand Rapids,” Washington said. “Their commitment supports a workforce that is young, skilled and ready to contribute. The strong concentration of 25‑ to 34‑year‑old workers shows that Grand Rapids is a place where people see real potential to grow their careers.”