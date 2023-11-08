Three Southeast Side Homicides Under Investigation

Police are involved in an ongoing investigation of three homicides that took place at two separate crime scenes, blocks apart, in the Burton Heights neighborhood on Nov. 6, 2023.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. Monday morning, officers were called to the first scene, where two victims who had been fatally shot were lying in the street. Both deaths have been ruled as homicides following the autopsies by the Kent County Medical Examiner.

Anayia Rodriguez, aged 20, was located on Melville Street SE near Francis Ave SE.

Malik Eubanks, aged 19, was located on Horton Ave SE near Melville Street SE.

Mr. Eubanks’ child (aged two years, 11 months old) was found wandering alone about a mile away from the crime scene. The child was unharmed but had blood on them. The child is with the mother.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. Nov. 7, an unoccupied vehicle of interest was located in the 900 block of Sherman Street SE.

Scene 2

At approximately 4 p.m., about an hour after police had cleared the initial scene, another fatal shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Horton Ave SE.

Darryl Yarber, aged 32, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Following an autopsy by the Kent County Medical Examiner, the death has been ruled a homicide.

At this time, it has not been determined if they are connected, though both incidents occurred in the same geographic area of the city. The investigations are ongoing.

“Yesterday was an incredibly tragic day for this neighborhood and for our city as the lives of three young people were taken from us,” said Chief Eric Winstrom on Tuesday, Nov. 7. “I know that many in this neighborhood and elsewhere are fearful following these shocking murders, but at this time, we believe these were very targeted incidents and there is no threat to the broader community. Residents have been very forthcoming with information, and I urge anyone who knows anything to come forward. We can all work together to bring justice for these three victims and their loved ones.”

“Crime, statistically, is down…These don’t appear to be random at all,” said Winstrom in a press conference aired by Wood TV 8 and shared on social media and YouTube. “I don’t think there’s any danger to the community at large,” he said.

Anyone with information on these murders is urged to contact the detective unit at (616) 456-3380. Tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.