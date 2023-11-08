Annual jazzy Bash hits HOME

W.Y.C.E. – West Michigan’s only independent community radio station– will hold its 22nd annual fundraiser at the B.O.B., 20 Monroe Ave. NW., 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2023.

Known as “Bubble Bash” (because of the wide assortment of sparkling on offer), the festive holiday celebration and fundraiser also offers craft beer selections, appetizers, raffles and live music.

This year’s Bubble Bash, presented by the Gilmore Collection with support from Denison Financial, takes place inside HOME, a music venue located inside the B.O.B. This year’s musical guest is Space Bar, a nine-person jazz band.

“Our annual Bubble Bash is a festive, jazzy event perfect for getting into the holiday spirit with friends, family or business clients while supporting West Michigan’s only independent, community radio station,” WYCE Station Manager Phil Tower said. “We are especially grateful for the ongoing support of Greg Gilmore and the Gilmore Collection for hosting this annual fundraiser for us. We’re also thankful for the additional support from Denison Financial.”

Attendees can expect to sample up to 12 varieties of sparkling wines and an assortment of appetizers to pair with the bubbly. New this year, attendees can also try a variety of craft beers. Supporters can bid on raffle baskets featuring food, wine and entertainment packages. Proceeds will benefit WYCE, which is completely listener and donor sponsored.

“We are delighted to connect with our community, GRCMC members, WYCE fans and music lovers during this cheerful time of year,” said Starla McDermott, executive director of Grand Rapids Community Media Center. “Beloved by listeners, WYCE has become well-known as the place for musical discovery and diverse artistic expression with special emphasis on local, regional, emerging and under-represented musicians.

“Celebrating with us at Bubble Bash helps keep the station commercial-free and community-centered.”

Tickets are a $35 donation to WYCE and can be paid by cash, check payable to WYCE or Venmo at the door Nov. 30. Attendees aged 21 and older are welcome with proper ID.

For more information, visit grcmc.org.