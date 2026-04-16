Nine things to do in GR this weekend

A full weekend slate of live music, theater, sports, and hands-on experiences unfolds across the Grand Rapids area, with events ranging from arena volleyball to immersive mystery theater, Irish music sessions, cider house rock shows, and educational foraging programs.

Friday, April 17

Brena Band

On Friday, April 17, Rapid River Stillhouse at 401 Stocking Ave. NW in Grand Rapids hosts the Brena Band from 7 p.m. to midnight. The group delivers a full-scale party-band performance built around powerhouse vocals, horns, keys, and a setlist spanning pop, rock, country, R&B, and more. Known across West Michigan for high-energy live shows, Brena brings a dance-forward atmosphere built for singalongs, crowd energy, and a late-night party vibe.

Grand Rapids Rise vs. Indy Ignite (Pro Women’s Volleyball)

On Friday, April 17 at 6 p.m., Van Andel Arena at 130 W. Fulton St. in Grand Rapids hosts professional indoor volleyball as the Grand Rapids Rise take on the Indy Ignite. The matchup brings Pro Women’s Volleyball action downtown, featuring fast-paced competition in a major arena setting.

Tickets: $31 to $33 to attend. Purchase here.

Dial M for Murder (Murder Mystery Experience + Theater Production)

On Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m., the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre at 30 N. Division Ave. in Grand Rapids presents “Dial M for Murder,” an immersive murder mystery experience that blends live theater with audience participation. The production layers a staged performance of the classic thriller with interactive puzzle-solving elements, along with hors d’oeuvres and select drink service. $64.90. Tickets available via this link.

Trillium Irish Band

On Friday, April 17 from 5:30 p.m. into midnight, Third Nature Brewing Company at 7733 Childsdale Ave. NE in Rockford hosts the Trillium Irish Band. The brewery becomes a lively Irish music setting where traditional-inspired tunes encourage singing, clapping, and a communal, casual night built around live performance and craft beer.

Saturday, April 18

Eat. Drink. Be Merry!

On Saturday, April 18 from 6 to 9 p.m., St. Cecilia Music Center at 24 Ransom Ave. NE in Grand Rapids hosts “Eat. Drink. Be Merry!” The venue transforms into a multi-floor wine tasting event featuring more than 100 varietals paired with food from Martha’s Catering, along with silent auctions supporting St. Cecilia Music Center programming. $65 to attend. Register HERE.

Pux Presents: Hail Your Highness, Glassfield, Strange Skin & Sleeping Villains

On Saturday, April 18 at Pux Cider Taphouse at 311 Fuller Ave. NE in Grand Rapids, doors open at 6 p.m. with live music from 7 p.m. to midnight. The all-ages, limited-capacity show features multiple rock acts performing in an intimate cider house environment where live music and craft cider create a close-up performance experience. $10 to attend.

Sunday, April 19

Wild Mushroom Identification Course

On Sunday, April 19 from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Mycophile’s Garden at 724 Hall St. SW in Grand Rapids hosts a Wild Mushroom Identification Course. The session provides guided instruction on mushroom identification, habitat awareness, and the edible and medicinal fungi found across Michigan, offering a hands-on educational experience rooted in local ecology. $50 to attend

Stone Cold and the Jackal (Live Show Featuring Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson)

On Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m., Wealthy Theatre at 1130 Wealthy St. SE in Grand Rapids presents “Stone Cold and the Jackal,” a 90-minute live comedy and music performance featuring Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson. The show blends storytelling, humor, and music, followed by a limited VIP meet-and-greet after the performance. Tickets available here.

Karaoke Sundays with Kermit

On Sunday, April 19 from 9 p.m. to midnight, Firebird Bar GR at 526 Stocking Ave. NW in Grand Rapids hosts Karaoke Sundays with Kermit. The weekly open mic karaoke night features a full stage setup and welcomes singers of all experience levels into a relaxed, late-night community performance setting.

Throughout the weekend, the Grand Rapids area delivers a mix of live music, sports, theater, nightlife, and hands-on learning experiences, with events spanning Grand Rapids and nearby Rockford.