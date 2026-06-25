Celtic traditions: Live music & Highland Games return with cooler temps

Late June in West Michigan has a way of testing resolve—sun high, humidity higher, and last year’s memory of mid-90s heat still lingering in the minds of anyone who spent time at the Holland Waterfront Celtic Festival & Highland Games.

Set for Friday and Saturday, June 26–27, 2026, at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds, 1210 Ottawa Beach Rd. in Holland, the fifth annual festival blends music, sport, heritage and community into a two-day celebration of Celtic culture just minutes from the white sands of Lake Michigan.

“Those past two years were scorchers,” says Craig Rich, executive director of the festival. “We’re talking mid-nineties. Weather forecasts this year are much more moderate, and we’re looking forward to that.”

After an unusually cool stretch of weather across West Michigan, temperatures in the 90s might not sound quite as daunting as they did a few months ago. Still, festivalgoers are likely to appreciate this weekend’s happy middle ground. No promises—Michigan weather rarely offers guarantees—but the forecast looks favorable, with full sun and a high of 78 degrees on Saturday.

With more comfortable conditions expected along the Lakeshore, anticipation is building for the return of one of the region’s most spirited summer gatherings.

Presented with support from Guinness, the festival is organized by the Holland Celtic Society, a nonprofit dedicated to sharing Irish, Scottish, Welsh, and broader Celtic traditions through education and celebration. What began as a regional cultural gathering has steadily grown into a full-scale summer destination event.

Friday, June 26, opens at 4 p.m. with a 21-and-over ceilidh—pronounced “KAY-lee”—a seven-hour stretch of live music, dancing, food, and vendors, anchored by a steady flow of beer, wine, and whiskey. Four bands rotate through the stage, setting the tone for a weekend built on rhythm and revelry.

Saturday expands the footprint in every direction. From 9 a.m. until 11 p.m., the fairgrounds transform into a full Celtic village: 13 additional bands, a pipe and drum corps, eight Irish and Scottish dance performances, and more than 50 athletes competing in traditional Scottish Highland Games events. Visitors will also find a Scottish clan village, genealogy assistance, a children’s area, tomahawk throwing, over 50 food and craft vendors, and an on-site pub experience designed for lingering.

Oh Danny Boy?

This year’s musical lineup includes a mix of returning favorites and crowd-drawing acts such as Albannach, Mudmen, Crossbow, Ironwood, The Kreelers, Whorled, Leprecons, Black Murray, and Kennedy’s Kitchen, among others.

Beyond the stage, three new attractions aim to broaden the festival’s experiential edge. Scottish Highland cattle—“Highland Coos”—will be on-site for close-up viewing and photos, adding a pastoral touch to the grounds. Border collie herding demonstrations will showcase precision and instinct in motion. And a new Irish music “session” tent will invite informal, drop-in collaborations between visiting musicians and festival performers, echoing the spontaneous pub sessions of Ireland’s traditional music scene.

Updates and community posts can be found at facebook.com/HollandCelticFestival.

Tickets, schedules, and additional details are available at hollandcelticfestival.org.