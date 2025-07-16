Top brunch spots in GR, part 2: Speak EZ

In the first part of our brunch spotlight, we dished on the charm and finesse of Littlebird — a downtown staple known for elevating the classics. Now, we turn our attention to a very different kind of brunch vibe. If Littlebird is your bright, stylish morning muse, Speak EZ Lounge is your cool, late-start confidant. Tucked away just off North Monroe, it’s a moody haven for comfort food, soccer fans, and anyone craving a brunch that feels a little off-script.

Speak EZ Lounge

Speak EZ Lounge adds an unexpected twist to weekend brunch. Nestled off North Monroe, this moody lounge space delivers a brunch menu full of personality. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 10am–2pm, so no need to set your alarm on the weekend. It’s the kind of place where you can sip a craft mimosa under dim lights while digging into Pulled Pork Benedict or a Queso Burrito. They take their soccer seriously — so catch a game for Sunday Funday while sipping their award-winning signature Bloody Mary or Sun Salutation (bartender’s choice draft beer topped with orange juice for a beer-mosa). A go-to for those who want a chill brunch spot with unique twists on breakfast classics and a lot of flavor.

Vibes: Chill, moody, unexpected

What to Order: Blackberry Monte Cristo. Drizzled with blackberry sauce and powdered sugar — it’s the perfect mix of savory and sweet.

Most promising review: “This is simply the best place to go for weekend brunch and meet some new friends. No interest in soccer? Absolutely no problem. Most people here early to watch a match will be happy to explain what’s going on. Food is first rate… Highly recommend the Filibuster (a weekly brunch special that runs you about $15–20) for fun and variety.”