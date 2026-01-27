City eases sidewalk snow removal rules amid severe weather

Grand Rapids residents growing weary from snowfall are getting a reprieve. The City of Grand Rapids has decided to temporarily adjust how it enforces its sidewalk snow removal ordinance after recent heavy snowfall and extremely cold temperatures. The goal is to keep sidewalks safe and accessible while recognizing the challenges residents face during severe winter weather.

Property owners remain responsible for clearing snow and ice, which is critical for pedestrians, people using mobility devices, and emergency responders. During this period, the City will consider a good-faith effort—shoveling, scraping, or applying salt or traction materials—as sufficient if sidewalks are reasonably passable. Contractor snow removal will generally be used only when no effort has been made to address sidewalk conditions.

Residents are urged to clear sidewalks as soon as it is safe and to use salt or other traction materials when possible. The City will take reasonable efforts into account during this period of severe weather.

Interim City Engineer Cindy Irving explained the temporary adjustments are intended to make enforcement fair and realistic. “In the last week, the city has received 315 complaints with inspections scheduled to begin today,” Irving said. “We’re averaging about 60 new complaints a day. Our clearing crews simply cannot keep up with that volume. The delays between posting notices and actual clearing create confusion and frustration when residents see enforcement notices but no immediate progress on the ground.”

While the ordinance normally requires snow and ice to be cleared within 24 hours of a snow event, Irving said current conditions call for a short-term shift in approach. “In the interest of public health and safety, we’re recommending these short‑term enforcement adjustments so we can focus on the most serious issues while still encouraging residents to do what they can,” she said.

These temporary enforcement changes will be reviewed as weather conditions improve. Residents can report an uncleared sidewalk via the City’s website or by calling 311 or 616-456-3000.