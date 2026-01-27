Jammie time, coming soon

The Grand Rapids Community Media Center is once again inviting West Michigan to get into its Jammies—WYCE’s annual celebration of local music and the station’s largest fundraiser of the year—returning Friday, Feb. 20.

Presented by Varnum LLP, the all-ages event features more than 15 bands performing across three stages at The Intersection, 133 César E. Chávez Ave. SW. The night honors standout local musicians while supporting 88.1 FM WYCE, West Michigan’s only independent, listener-supported, volunteer-powered community radio station and a program of the Grand Rapids Community Media Center.

WYCE volunteer on-air hosts will present awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Listener Choice. Varnum LLP will also present its Against All Odds Award, recognizing a musician or band who has overcome significant personal challenges to continue creating music. Public voting for the 2025 Album of the Year and Artist of the Year is open through Jan. 31.

“With more than 15 live bands across so many genres, there’s nothing like the Jammies anywhere else in the state,” WYCE Station Manager Phil Tower said. “It’s an unprecedented showcase of local and regional talent. WYCE is proud to champion our music scene every single day, and the Jammies is a night to bring that community together.”

Performing artists include August, Candid Antics, The Gasoline Gypsies, Lady Ace Boogie, Los Hermanos 616 and Y-Not. GRTV will record all three stages and share performances on its YouTube channel after the event.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with music from 6–11 p.m. Tickets are $10, available online, at The Intersection box office or at the door, with all proceeds benefiting WYCE.

“Each year, the Jammie Awards highlight the incredible depth and creativity within our region’s music community,” WYCE Music Director Chris Cranick said. “We’re deeply grateful to our sponsors, volunteer hosts, GRCMC team, The Intersection staff, and of course, the local musicians and fans who make this event such a special night for West Michigan’s music scene.”