Mel Trotter to host benefit auction

Mel Trotter Ministries will host its first auction celebrating local artists next month.

The Art & Experience Auction will feature work from artists at Heartside Art Ministry, other community artists and donated pieces from personal collections. The event will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the High Five GR, at 19 LaGrave Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

Event proceeds will benefit day center operations at Heartside Ministry, a division of Mel Trotter.

“We are tremendously excited about this new event and the positive impact it can have in our community,” said Beth Fisher, chief advancement officer, Mel Trotter Ministries. “This event will be a wonderful way to recognize the artistic talents of many people in our community and help us celebrate those talents in a meaningful way.”

Guests will have the opportunity to bid on paintings, sculptures, photography and experiences offered through local venues, including wine tasting and restaurant pairings, a local sports package and an at-home chef experience.

Items will be available via silent auction, and select items will be auctioned live at the event.

“We want to thank our community partners for helping us to introduce this new event to the Grand Rapids community,” Fisher said. “Their passion, talents and commitment to our community are a reflection of the work of Jesus Christ and the very work we strive to perform at Mel Trotter Ministries every day.”

Those interested in donating items for the auction can contact Healther Osterink at (616) 588-8753 or heatherosterink@meltrotter.org.

Registration is at meltrotter.org/auction.