Nonprofit seeks used hearing aid donations

Quota Club of Grand Rapids is collecting recycled hearing aids to support low-income families ahead of World Hearing Day, March 3.

The organization is encouraging the public to donate recycled hearing aids to benefit those in need locally and globally through its Hear Now program. Donations will be accepted at collection boxes throughout West Michigan, and there is no end date for collection at this time.

Collection boxes are located at:

Association for the Blind: 456 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids

Covenant Living of the Great Lakes: 2510 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Grand Rapids

Heather Hills Retirement Village: 1055 Forest Hill Ave. SE, Grand Rapids

Holy Spirit Church: 2230 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Grand Rapids

Lincoln Square: 3121 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Grand Rapids

Metcalf and Jonkhoff Funeral Services: 4291 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids

O’Brien Gerst Funeral Home: 3980 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids

Stroo Funeral Home: 1095 68th St. SE, Grand Rapids

Sunrise of Cascade: 3041 Charlevoix Drive SE, Grand Rapids

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services: 3680 44th St. SE, Suite 201, Kentwood

Kaczmarski Hearing Services: 523 Wilson Ave. NW, Walker

Quota Club has collected and distributed over 1,000 hearing aids and more than 400 hearing aid batteries through Hear Now. The program supports Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services (D&HHS), which receives credit for used hearing equipment from Starkey Hearing Aids, enabling D&HHS to provide more services for low-income individuals.

World Hearing Day is observed annually on March 3 to raise public awareness on how to avoid deafness and hearing loss. The World Health Organization’s 2022 theme, “To hear for life, listen with care,” focuses on the importance of safe listening as a means of maintaining good hearing throughout life.

More information is at quotagr.com.