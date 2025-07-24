Top Brunch Spots in GR, Part 3: Anna’s House

So far, we’ve spotlighted two beloved stand-alone gems—SpeakEZ Lounge and Littlebird—that help define Grand Rapids’ one-of-a-kind brunch culture. Now, we’re turning our attention to a local chain with a big following: Anna’s House. Known for its colorful, retro vibe and a menu that caters to just about every dietary need, Anna’s proves that you don’t have to sacrifice comfort food to eat thoughtfully. Whether you’re in it for the pancakes or the lavender maple lattes, there’s something here for everyone.



Anna’s House

Colorful, retro, and family-friendly—with a healthy twist. It’s brunch for the people, whether you’re plant-based, gluten-free, or just really hungry. This Michigan-born chain has gained a loyal following thanks to its cheery interiors, expansive menu, and emphasis on accommodating dietary restrictions. Expect dishes that are just as photogenic as they are flavorful. Anna’s House is committed to quality ingredients and creative spins on comfort food. From seasonal specials to fun latte flavors (hello, lavender maple!), everything is thoughtfully crafted and served with a smile. It’s a dependable go-to, whether you’re looking for classic pancakes or something gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian or vegan! Open Monday-Sunday, 6am-3pm.

Vibes: Cheery, playful, healthy that tastes indulgent



What to Order: Lemon poppyseed crepes, chocolate quinoa breakfast bowl, house-made chai tea