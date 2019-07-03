Fireworks lighting up downtown

Grand Rapids will light up the sky this weekend.

Grand Rapids Fireworks, presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, will be on Saturday at Ah-Nab-Awen Park downtown.

The event begins at 6 p.m., and the fireworks start at 10:30 p.m.

The night is free and open to the public.

It will feature bands, family activities, games, food vendors and vendor exhibits through the start of the fireworks display.

The music lineup includes Damien “DJ Composition” Allen, Sundry and Super Pretendo.

In addition to live entertainment from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., children can enjoy the Meijer Family Zone, which will include yard games with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and a special princess meet and greet.

