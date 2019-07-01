Muskegon is hosting the Lakeshore Art Festival

The Lakeshore Art Festival will celebrate art, music and community this weekend.

The seventh-annual festival will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 5 and 6 along both sides of Clay Avenue and Second Street in downtown Muskegon and will feature nearly 400 exhibitors and several art “experiences.”

“Each year, the festival continues to bring accessible art to our community for everyone to enjoy. This year is no exception, with the addition of new activities and the return of annual favorites,” said Carla Flanders, director, Lakeshore Art Festival.

“It’s a thrill to host nearly 400 individual artful entrepreneurs and give them a platform to sell their handmade products.”

The focus of the Lakeshore Art Festival is to present art, while bringing “a lasting sense of creativity” to the community.

Activities

Community Art Project: Working with local schools and the Nuveen Art Center, students and guests will have a chance to get creative with canvases. Classrooms will work on the project before the festival, and these projects will be on display July 5 and 6. The Nuveen Art Center will host an on-location painting celebration for attendees to participate in during the festival. All of the canvases will be for sale.

Emerging Authors Tent: The tent will feature 20 Michigan authors showcasing their books. Authors will be on hand for book signings.

Wine and Craft Beer Garden: The beverage garden featured in Hackley Park is back, thanks to a partnership with the Greater Muskegon Jaycees.

Empty Canvas: A blend of live painting and live music, Empty Canvas will give attendees the opportunity to place their bids in an auction for art created on stage during the performances, which are set for 4-6 p.m. Friday and noon-2 p.m. Saturday.

Art in Motion Kayak Project: Two kayaks will be painted live during the festival. Once completed, the kayaks will be auctioned off at the end of the festival.

Additionally, Lakeshore Art Festival crowd favorites will return, including the Student Art Showcase, Chalk the Walk event, live entertainment and a Children’s Lane.