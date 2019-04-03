‘Pride & Joy: The Marvin Gaye Musical’ takes you into Motown

A new jukebox musical with the songs of Marvin Gaye is performing its second-ever show in Grand Rapids.

“Pride & Joy: The Marvin Gaye Musical” is stopping on its national tour for one performance in town — at 4 p.m. this Sunday at DeVos Performance Hall.

The musical shares the untold story of the Grammy-winning R&B singer and his relationship with Anna Gordy Gaye, based on excerpts from her secret diary.

Written by Marvin Gaye III, Angela Barrow-Dunlap and D’extra Wiley, the story follows the couple’s romantic and volatile clashes, which influence their songwriting and ultimately change the direction and sound of Motown.

The show is being produced by Detroit-based New Day Entertainment.

Tickets are available online.

Photo via fb.com