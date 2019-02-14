‘Mamma Mia!’ starting run downtown

A musical featuring “Dancing Queen” and other hit songs by ABBA is coming downtown.

“Mamma Mia!,” which was adapted for the 2008 movie starring Meryl Streep, will be performed on various dates between Feb. 22 and March 17 at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, at 30 Division Ave. N.

In the unconventional love story based on a Greek island, the musical begins with 20-year-old bride-to-be Sophie revealing she secretly invited three men mentioned in her mother’s diary to the wedding — in hopes of discovering which is her father and walking with him down the aisle.

Her mother, Donna, excited to reunite with her two former Dynamos bandmates during the wedding, has a much different reaction when she sees the unexpected guests.

With songs like “Super Trouper,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Take A Chance On Me” and “Money, Money, Money,” this light-hearted musical is complete with many comedic moments and dance numbers.

In case you’re feeling a bit shy, just remember: “Life’s too short to pretend you don’t like ABBA.”

The show is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday on the following dates: Feb. 22-24 and 27-28 and March 1-3, 6-10 and 13-17.

Tickets are $20 for students and children and $22, $35 or $39 for adults, depending on seating section.

Photo: Donna and the Dynamos: Rosie (Sarah LaCroix), left, Donna (Heather Cregg) and Tanya (Maura Pheney Lamoreaux). Courtesy Grand Rapids Civic Theatre