Four things to do this weekend

Grand Rapids is buzzing with excitement this weekend with a variety of events. From the thrilling energy of A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond musical, to the ArtPrize 2025 launch celebration, the city is alive with music, art, and community. Whether you’re a fan of Broadway, Latin dance, or professional volleyball, there’s no shortage of entertainment to enjoy. Here’s a look at some of the highlights happening around the city, starting tonight.

April 3-6, 2025

The Neil Diamond Musical, A Beautiful Noise

DeVos Place | 7:30 p.m. nightly, 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, 1 p.m. matinee Sunday

The untold true story of a Brooklyn kid who became a chart-busting, show-stopping American icon takes center stage at DeVos Place this April. A Beautiful Noise offers an exhilarating, high-energy musical memoir, telling the story of Neil Diamond’s rise to fame. Created in collaboration with the legendary artist himself, the show celebrates his iconic career, which includes more than 120 million albums sold, Grammy® Lifetime Achievement recognition, and timeless hits such as “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline.” Featuring a cast that captures Diamond’s spirit and songs that have defined generations, A Beautiful Noise is a must-see for fans of his music and Broadway musicals alike. Click here for tickets.

Thursday, April 3, 2025

ArtPrize 2025 Launch Party

Grand Rapids Art Museum | 6 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum invites the community to the ArtPrize 2025 Launch Party on Thursday, April 3. This free event will unveil the visual identity for ArtPrize 15, setting the stage for another exciting year of art, creativity, and community engagement. Attendees will enjoy an exclusive first look at this year’s branding and the opportunity to grab the 2025 festival poster, with the first 25 people through the door receiving a free copy. The event will feature entertainment, a cash bar, and a chance to mingle with artists, venues, and art lovers. No RSVP is required for this free event. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

Friday, April 4, 2025

I Love Salsa at AC Hotel

AC Lounge at AC Hotel by Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown | 4-8 p.m.

Dance the night away at I Love Salsa, an event designed for both beginners and experienced dancers to immerse themselves in the rhythm of Latin music. Enjoy a lively atmosphere with electrifying beats from DJ Tony Banks, salsa lessons from expert instructors, and a selection of Latin hors d’oeuvres. Whether you’re hitting the dance floor or relaxing with a drink, this event promises a night of music, movement, and flavor. Early bird tickets are available for $39, with general admission priced at $49.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Pro Volleyball: Grand Rapids Rise vs. Las Vegas Thrill

Van Andel Arena | 7 p.m.

The Pro Volleyball Federation’s Grand Rapids Rise will take on the Las Vegas Thrill at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, April 5. The match will feature a special Eras Night theme, with fans receiving a Rise Eras-themed T-shirt as part of a giveaway. Each ticket purchased supports a cause chosen by a Rise player, with $5 of each ticket going toward the player’s selected charity. This exciting evening promises intense action and a meaningful way to support local causes. For tickets, click here.