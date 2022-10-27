Safety tips for trick-or-treaters

With citywide trick-or-treating right around the corner, the City of East Grand Rapids announced the following tips for a safe and enjoyable Halloween.

Trick-or-treating takes place Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Young children should be accompanied by an adult at all times, have their name, address and phone number on their costume and not try to keep up with older siblings or venture off on their own.

Older children are urged to take a pre-established route in a known neighborhood, have a curfew, remain on sidewalks (no cutting through yards). They should cross streets at the corner and never in between parked cars. They should trick-or-treat in groups and cross streets together. Only well-lit houses should be approached for treats. Never enter the homes they are visiting to trick-or-treat.

Costumes should be flame-retardant, fit properly and be marked with reflective tape. All trick-or-treaters should carry flashlights and wear reflective clothing to caution drivers at dusk. Glow sticks are helpful.

Trick-or-treaters should not wear oversized shoes, high heels, trailing skirts or long pants that could cause the child to trip.

Jack-o-lanterns should be lit with a c”votive” candle as they are the safest.

Lighted pumpkins should be placed on a sturdy table, away from curtains and other flammable objects and never be left unattended.

Children should bring all treats home so that a parent can inspect them before consuming. Signs of tampering may include small pinholes in wrappers and torn or loose packaging. Small items like gum, peanuts, hard candy, or small toys can pose choking hazards for young children.

People who plan to pass out candy should make sure their home and yard is well lit. Porch and yard lights are in working order and remove any obstacles a child could trip over from the front lawn like garden hoses, toys, bikes, decorations and leaves.

People who plan to drive on Halloween, should do so slowly, keeping an eye out for children and exercise special care when backing out of driveways.

