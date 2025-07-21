Recipe: Asian chicken and cabbage salad

When Michigan’s sun-soaked afternoons call for something light yet satisfying, this vibrant cabbage salad answers with flavor, crunch, and color. It’s the kind of dish that fits seamlessly into an easy weekday lunch or stands out at a summer picnic. With a base of crisp shredded cabbage and layers of citrus, avocado, and seasoned chicken, it offers both nourishment and crowd-pleasing appeal.

What makes this recipe a summer staple is its balance—refreshing oranges, creamy avocados, and toasty sesame-almond crunch all tied together by a sweet-savory soy dressing with a gingered kick. It’s a make-ahead dream, storing beautifully in the fridge for days and improving as the flavors meld. Whether served solo or as part of a potluck spread, this dish delivers a bright, bold twist on traditional salads.

Summer Cabbage Salad with Sesame-Maple Dressing

Ingredients

5 cups shredded cabbage

2 oranges, segmented

2 avocados, sliced

1 cup green onions, sliced

½ cup chopped cilantro

½ cup toasted slivered almonds and sesame seeds

2 chicken breasts, seasoned, cooked and sliced

For the soy-ginger dressing:

½ cup toasted sesame oil

¼ cup maple syrup

⅓ cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

3 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon fresh orange juice

Zest of one orange

Instructions

Combine the cabbage, oranges, avocados, green onions, cilantro, almonds, sesame seeds and chicken in a large bowl.

In a separate container, whisk together all dressing ingredients until emulsified.

Pour the dressing over the salad and let it soak a bit before serving. Toss gently and serve chilled or at room temperature.

There’s not anything in the salad that becomes soggy.

Keep it in the fridge for a week of easy lunches, or bring it to your next gathering and watch it disappear.