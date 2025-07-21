Adrenaline meets innovation at Kalamazoo exhibit

At the intersection of high-octane adventure and cutting-edge science, the Air Zoo’s newest exhibition invites guests to test their limits—literally.

Now open through October 31, Extreme Sports: Beyond Human Limits takes visitors deep into the world of athletes who defy gravity, terrain, and even biology. Developed by Science North in partnership with the Ontario Science Centre, this new traveling exhibit transforms the Kalamazoo-based aerospace and science museum into an interactive arena of risk, resilience, and raw human performance.

From wingsuit flying and ice climbing to free diving and parkour, Extreme Sports isn’t just about thrill-seeking—it’s about the physics, psychology, and preparation that drive athletes to take on some of the most demanding environments on Earth.

“Extreme Sports is a high-energy, hands-on experience that brings science and adventure together,” said Seth Welton, Air Zoo Marketing & Communications Manager. “It’s designed to captivate guests of all ages with incredible stories, cutting-edge research, and the perfect blend of education and fun.”

Inside the exhibition, visitors will find immersive challenges, physical and mental tests, and inspiring athlete narratives that bring the sport—and the science—into full focus. Ever wondered what it takes to scale an icy cliff with nothing but pickaxes and grit? Or how your brain handles stress at 200 mph? Here, guests don’t just observe—they participate.

Interactive stations explore topics like fear response, muscle memory, altitude adaptation, and the advanced gear that makes these extreme feats possible. The exhibit also highlights the role of researchers, engineers, and emergency responders working behind the scenes in high-risk environments.

Generously sponsored by Outfront Media, Extreme Sports adds a fresh, kinetic layer to the Air Zoo’s already dynamic lineup. The Smithsonian-affiliated aerospace and science center has long been a destination for families and enthusiasts alike, thanks to its rare aircraft collection, interactive displays, and experiential approach to STEM education.

With more than 100 historic aircraft, flight simulators, amusement rides, and a WWII restoration program that’s salvaging planes from the depths of Lake Michigan, the Air Zoo has never shied away from bold storytelling. This latest exhibit simply takes that mission vertical.

To plan your visit or learn more, head to airzoo.org/extreme.