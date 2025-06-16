Paint the future of your neighborhood

Residents of Grand Rapids have a new opportunity to bring their ideas to life and strengthen their neighborhoods through the Neighborhood Match Fund. Now accepting applications through June 30, the NMF offers grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 to support resident-led projects that build connection, inclusion, and civic pride.

Projects must take place between September 2025 and February 2026 and be led by a resident from the neighborhood where the project will happen. Since its launch in 2017, the fund has invested over $1 million in 311 community projects—boosting local ideas and amplifying grassroots leadership across the city.

New this round is a special project category tied to Welcoming Week 2025, taking place September 12–21. Celebrated nationwide, Welcoming Week showcases the strengths of diverse communities through events, art, storytelling, and more. This year’s theme, “The Spirit of Generosity,” emphasizes philanthropy and the collective effort to build inclusive spaces where everyone feels they belong.

The Neighborhood Match Fund is coordinated by the City’s Office of Equity and Engagement, which encourages creative ideas that reflect community values and align with the Welcoming Week theme. All proposed projects must be inclusive, community-centered, and designed with input from neighbors.

Applications are reviewed for eligibility and alignment with program goals by the NMF coordinator and OEE staff. A community-led review team will then evaluate proposals and recommend projects for approval. Selected applicants will work with City staff to refine their project plans, clarify expectations, and develop inclusive outreach strategies.

To learn more or submit a proposal, visit grandrapidsmi.gov/nmf or contact the Neighborhood Match Fund team at nmf@grcity.us.