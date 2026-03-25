Odd Side banks on Fruitport

The new Odd Side Social Brews in Fruitport proves that it’s possible for the sequel to surpass the original.

I have enjoyed the Odd Side Ales flagship location in downtown Grand Haven for years because it offered incredible craft beers and, more recently, coffee, in a renovated historic piano factory.

But during a recent conversation at their coffee shop, I learned that Odd Side had just opened a second location in Fruitport with a special focus on cocktails, food, and coffee.

I was in. It may have been eight o’clock in the morning, but I made plans to visit Odd Side Brews for a cocktail ASAP.

Odd Side Brews is in an old bank, and they fully embrace it. My lovely guest and I looked around at all the historic touches such as a dining room in the old vault, the original safety deposit boxes, and painted vacuum tubes.

There were large wooden tables, all types of modern lighting, and, perhaps best of all, no TVs.

We grabbed a spot at the huge bar, reviewed the menus, and realized so many items jumped off the page.

The Smoked Whitefish Dip with toasted naan bread was the obvious choice for an appetizer. It was so fresh and delightful.

“Oh my god, that’s amazing,” my date exclaimed after her first bite.

After debating between whiskey-infused cocktails, I settled on the Rye Hipster Old Fashioned, which was excellent with a spicy maple taste, while my counterpart selected the Painkiller, a tropical rum drink served in a large fishbowl. Its presentation was simply amazing.

Finally, it was entree time. We ordered the BBQ Pork Flatbread and the Pesto Chicken Flatbread. They both arrived hot and packed flavor, keeping us interested until the last bite.

The bartenders were entertaining, sharing jokes and talking to us all evening. We stayed for hours. Families gathered at large tables around us and the vibes kept getting better.

So, if you’re looking for a cocktail and culinary adventure, all under one roof, Odd Side Social Brews in downtown Fruitport is your place in 2026.

Odd Side Social Brews in Fruitport is located at 50 Park St, Fruitport, MI 49415. Open daily for coffee (a.m. hours) until late evening for food, drinks and fun.